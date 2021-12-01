A woman paid for Cajun food Tuesday with a fake $100, leaving with both the food and real change, according to a police report.
An employee at Frilly’s Seafood Bayou Kitchen in the 1900 block of Denison Street reported the fraud Tuesday. The employee told the Denton Police Department a woman walked into the restaurant to pay for food she had ordered.
The employee reported she paid with a $100 bill the restaurant later discovered was fake. Her order came out to $34.59 after taxes, and she got $65.41 back as change.
Police are working to get security footage of the incident. An investigation is ongoing.
300 block of East Sycamore Street — Officers charged a 37-year-old man who was already at the Denton County Jail with burglary of a building in connection with an incident in November, according to a police report.
On Nov. 3, police responded to a burglary at Bell Avenue Self Storage. The report says the manager reported that a man was seen breaking into several units. At the time of the report, only one person had come forward about being burglarized.
That person told officers a coin collection worth about $2,000 had been taken from his unit. Police saw the 37-year-old suspect on video at the self-storage facility and charged him with burglary of a building.
He’s currently in the Denton County Jail on three counts of theft, three counts of burglary and one count of possession of a controlled substance.
3100 block of Cedar Hill Street — A woman told police a man jumped onto her vehicle, making a dent in the roof, after she dropped him off Tuesday afternoon, according to a police report.
Police responded to the criminal mischief call around 3:57 p.m. The man got out of the caller’s car and attempted to enter it again even though it was locked, according to the report. The woman reported he then kicked her car, got on top of it and tried to stand on the roof.
The report says he knelt on the roof and caused a dent that would cost $1,000 to repair. She told police she didn’t want to pursue charges and wanted to file a report only for insurance purposes.
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 369 service and officer-initiated calls and made four arrests.
From Tuesday to Wednesday, 35 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.
