A woman who was kidnapped Saturday was able to climb out of a window and jump from a pick-up truck, despite one of the vehicle’s occupants threatening to kill her and rendering her unconscious at one point, according to a police report. The 46-year-old suspect was arrested Tuesday.
At about 8:35 p.m. on Saturday, Denton police were dispatched to a gas station in the 3600 block of East University Drive in regards to a woman who requested an ambulance, and said a man tried to kill her.
While the woman and suspect in custody are known to one another, it is unclear from the report what their relationship is, Denton police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said.
Medics were treating the woman when police arrived. The report states police observed she had bleeding from her mouth and several other areas, but her injuries were not life-threatening. Her shoes were found at a nearby intersection.
She was transported to a local hospital, where police spoke with her about the incident. She said the man had forced her into a truck by pulling her hair. Another man was driving, according to the report, but he is not mentioned again.
Inside the vehicle, the report states the man allegedly punched her in the face. She told police she attempted to get out, but he was threatening her life, reaching toward a firearm in his waistband and telling her he would “gut her with a knife.”
The woman crawled out the back window and into the bed of the truck, she said. The man allegedly followed her and strangled her to the point she became unconscious. When she regained consciousness, she said in the report that he began punching her again.
While at a red light, the report states she was able to kick the man, run out of the vehicle and get help.
At about 1:57 p.m. Tuesday, Police arrested him without incident outside of a vehicle in the 3500 block of Briercliff Drive after they obtained warrants for aggravated kidnapping and assault family violence with previous convictions.
In the vehicle, police reported a syringe with clear liquid that field tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine. The man was additionally charged with possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1 less than one gram.
Beckwith did not know the condition of the woman but said the department’s victim services and family violence unit are working with her to provide her with assistance and resources.
Other reports
North Bell Avenue and Sunrise Cove — A 38-year-old man found sitting completely naked at a bus stop said he took off his pants because he accidentally sat in burweed stickers, according to a police report.
At about 12:18 a.m., police were dispatched to an indecent exposure call. The caller said a man was sitting at the bus station without clothes on “playing with himself”.
Police arrived at the scene and observed a male sitting completely naked with his hands over his genitals, according to the report. When police asked what happened to his pants, he said he sat down after walking for a couple of hours and accidentally sat in a yard full of stickers.
In the report, he said they were poking his backside, so he decided to take off his pants. He didn’t have any underwear on.
The report states police did not see him attempting to pull any stickers out of his pants.
Police spoke with the caller who said that he saw the male repeatedly pulling at his genitals. He said he was offended because his child’s bedroom window faces the bus stop. It does not appear from the report that the child saw the man, Beckwith said.
The man was placed under arrest and charged with disorderly conduct exposing genitals as well as warrants for possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1 less than one ounce and theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions.
1200 block of Dallas Drive — A man reported Tuesday tenants who had recently been evicted broke back into the apartment and had been sleeping there, according to a police report.
At about 10:27 a.m., police were dispatched to a burglary call. The caller said people kept breaking into an apartment and there might be someone in there.
The caller said the tenants had been recently evicted and trespassed. He had recently caught someone sleeping in there, according to the report.
When police arrived, the report states they found multiple glass panes on the back door were broken. Police did not locate anyone inside the apartment at the time.
Police are still investigating.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 368 service and officer-initiated calls and made four arrests.
