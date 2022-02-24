A woman wants to press charges after a driver struck her with their car Wednesday morning, according to a police report.
The caller was getting dropped off in front of The Vibe Apartments, 1610 E. McKinney St., by a ride-hailing service driver who stopped the car on the road in the eastbound lanes of McKinney Street around 8:37 a.m.
The report says the driver behind her driver started honking and yelling at her. She told the Denton Police Department she took photos of the vehicle while they were yelling, then the driver accelerated and struck her left leg.
The driver hit her leg with the bumper of the car, causing her pain, according to the report. She first declined medical attention but paramedics later assessed her after she complained of leg pain.
She told police she believes the other driver intentionally and knowingly struck her. An investigation is ongoing.
700 block of Hillcrest Street — A 29-year-old man accused of driving intoxicated declined to a blood draw, saying his blood levels would be lower if time went by, according to a police report.
A witness to a hit-and-run crash followed this driver around 4:16 p.m. Wednesday from North Welch Street and West Hickory Street, where the driver allegedly hit a car near this intersection and continued driving. While speaking to police, the driver alleged he hit a fire hydrant.
The report says there was significant damage to the front passenger side of his vehicle, which was still running when they stopped him, and they smelled alcohol on his breath. He told police he had one can of beer around noon and took kratom, a plant whose leaves contain a chemical that works like opioids such as morphine.
Officers searched his car with consent and found an empty liquor bottle and another bottle that still had some liquid. They determined he was intoxicated after doing some tests and got a warrant for a blood draw after he first declined one. He was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated.
3800 block of Airport Road — After checking surveillance footage from the police firing range to find a possible theft suspect, police saw an unknown person at the range around 1:30 a.m. Monday, according to a police report.
An officer was notified on Monday that buckets containing brass were missing from the firing range. The report says there were three buckets that could each contain more than 50 pounds of brass, which police said could be sold for $1.96 per pound.
Fired cartridge casings filled the buckets. Police checked some camera footage and saw an unknown person at the range.
