A 22-year-old woman was charged with public intoxication Monday after she allegedly refused to go into her apartment when police tried to separate her and another man, according to a police report.
A 911 caller told the Denton Police Department there were multiple people involved in a verbal argument at an apartment in the 1100 block of South Avenue B. Police were dispatched around 12:55 a.m. and heard a woman screaming “get out” once they arrived.
They spoke to a man and woman who used to be in a relationship. They told police they got into an argument after drinking, and the woman claimed she kicked him out of her apartment because she was drunk, according to the report. She allegedly told police she had four shots of alcohol at a bar and shouldn’t have kicked him out.
Police tried to interview her roommate, but the woman started to yell and prevent them from doing so. The report says officers warned her they’d arrest her if she continued to yell and cause a disturbance.
Police told the two they would have to separate because of their argument and the woman’s intoxication. According to the report, she got upset when police got her ex-boyfriend to start leaving and she continued to escalate and refused to go into her apartment. Police gave her one final warning and she was then arrested. She was charged with alcohol public intoxication.
Other reports
2600 block of Bolivar Street — A woman came home Monday afternoon and found bullet holes in her house, according to a police report.
The call was initially recorded as a criminal mischief but was later changed to a deadly conduct investigation. She told police she found bullet holes in her house as well as a single bullet.
The report says she wasn’t home when this happened. An investigation is ongoing.
1800 block of Teasley Lane — Police are investigating an assault and theft after a caller said her ex-boyfriend stole her two phones Monday, according to a police report.
Officers dispatched around 1:59 a.m. spoke to the caller about the theft. She also said her ex threw her keys at her and they struck her, but she didn’t want to press charges for the assault. The report says she estimated her phones were worth $1,200 and $400, respectively.
An investigation is ongoing.
600 block of Park Drive — A 34-year-old man that police were searching for to serve a warrant saw detectives and took off on a bicycle Monday morning, according to a police report.
Police went to the block to find the man who was wanted on a count of burglary of a vehicle. At the scene, police saw a man pushing a bike and then take off on the bike when he saw a detective.
The report says police found him hiding in the tree line and they identified him as the man they were searching for. He was arrested without further incident.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 386 service and officer-initiated calls and made 14 arrests.
From Monday to Tuesday, 34 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.