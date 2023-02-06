A 24-year-old was charged a felony Sunday for allegedly spitting on an officer after she was arrested for public intoxication, according to a police report from the Denton Police Department.
At about 2:19 a.m., police reported they were dispatched to the 100 block of Avenue A when they heard two women fighting. They exited their patrol vehicle and spoke with one of the women.
The report states police could immediately smell the odor of alcohol coming from her breath. It's also noted in the report that she allegedly had red, watery and bloodshot eyes.
Despite efforts to calm her down, the report states the woman continued to scream and curse at the other woman. She allegedly refused to comply with verbal commands from officers, who said she seemed incoherent because of how intoxicated she was.
An unknown man approached her and tried to calm her down as well. But the report states she pushed him away.
The report states police believed she was intoxicated and a danger to herself or others, so they told her she was under arrest for public intoxication.
The woman allegedly started resisting arrest by pulling away from police. Additional officers responded to assist in her arrest.
Police were able to place her in handcuffs. But as they were escorting her to a patrol vehicle, police report she continued to resist by pulling away, stiffening her body and jumping up and down.
Eventually, they were able to get her in the backseat of the vehicle as she allegedly continued to resist and yell. The report states she continued to yell profanities on the ride to the jail, as well.
Once there, additional officers were requested to speak with her and try to calm her down. Police hoped that she would comply with officers that weren’t initially involved in her arrest. But after she got out of the vehicle, she allegedly started physically resisting again.
Inside the jail, the report states she looked directly at an officer and spat in their face twice.
She was successfully booked into the jail and charged with alcohol public intoxication, resisting arrest, search or transport and harassment of a public servant for allegedly spitting on the officer. While the other charges are typically misdemeanors, harassment of a public servant is a third-degree felony punishable by two to 10 years imprisonment and a fine of up to $10,000.
Other reports
200 block of South Interstate 35E — A construction site was reported as burglarized Sunday after more than $30,000 worth of equipment went missing, according to a police report.
At about 7:57 a.m., police were dispatched to a theft call at a construction site. The caller said someone stole at least $30,000 worth of mostly copper electrical equipment.
When police arrived, they spoke with the caller. He told police the theft happened overnight and he thought someone used a backhoe loader to break the lock off of a shipping container used to store the electrical equipment. The report states the man is still looking into how many items were stolen.
In another area of the construction site, police spoke with a worker from a different company who said he’d had items stolen as well. He said one of his employer's warehouses was burglarized and a fire control unit valued at $5,000 was missing.
Another man who works at the site also said his generator valued at $800 was stolen.
All of the reporting parties said they want to pursue charges. Three reports were made for burglary of a building, theft of property between $30,000 and $150,000 and theft of property $750 and $2,500. The incidents are still under investigation.
1200 block of East Hickory Street — A man reported Sunday that three strangers, one of whom he thought had a gun, stole his phone, according to a police report.
At about 2:46 a.m., police responded to a robbery call. Police met with the caller who said three male strangers approached him. He told police he thought one of them had a gun.
He said they didn’t threaten or hurt him, but one of the suspects took his phone out of his pocket.
After searching the area, police weren’t able to locate any of the suspects. Police gave the caller a courtesy ride out of the area.
A report was made for theft from person instead of robbery because the caller wasn’t physically harmed.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 285 service and officer-initiated calls and made 12 arrests.
Get the latest crime stories in our newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.