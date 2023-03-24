Blotter

A 30-year-old woman was arrested Thursday after she allegedly rushed her boyfriend with a knife and tried to hit him with a dumbbell, according to a police report.

At about 8:53 p.m., police were dispatched to the 3100 block of Heather Lane for an assault call. The caller said his girlfriend tried to hit him with a weight.

