A 30-year-old woman was arrested Thursday after she allegedly rushed her boyfriend with a knife and tried to hit him with a dumbbell, according to a police report.
At about 8:53 p.m., police were dispatched to the 3100 block of Heather Lane for an assault call. The caller said his girlfriend tried to hit him with a weight.
Police met with the caller down the street from the home he shares with his girlfriend. He said that just before calling 911, he was in the bathroom when his girlfriend allegedly swung a dumbbell at him. She also allegedly rushed at him with a knife.
The boyfriend was able to disarm her and physically restrain her. He said he pushed her to the ground, broke the blade of the knife and ran off to call 911.
He said he was not stabbed during the altercation. But he told police he believes the dumbbell might have made contact with the back of his head. The report states he had small lacerations on his hands that he believed were from disarming his girlfriend.
His girlfriend came outside and spoke with police. The report states she cooperated with the investigation and allegedly admitted to attacking him with the knife and dumbbell. She gave a similar account of being disarmed, according to the report.
Believing she knowingly and intentionally assaulted her boyfriend, police placed her under arrest. She was transported to the city jail and charged with aggravated assault on a date, family or household member, a first-degree felony offense.
As of Friday morning, she remained in the Denton City Jail. Her bail was not set yet.
Other reports
500 block of North Loop 288 — A man turned himself in on a warrant Thursday after he allegedly shot someone on March 11, according to a police report.
As the Denton Record-Chronicle reported in its March 12 Blotter, at about 12:16 a.m., police were dispatched to a shooting in the 500 block of North Loop 288.
When police arrived, the shooting victim was not at the scene. But the report states they found evidence of the shooter. Police then contacted the caller, who said the victim left in a vehicle at about 12:29 a.m.
Police then received a call from staff members at a hotel in the 3100 block of Colorado Boulevard saying a man had come in and collapsed.
Medics and police headed to the location and confirmed this was the victim of the shooting. He had a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was expected to recover.
Police connected a 32-year-old man whom the victim knows to the shooting. They obtained a warrant for his arrest Wednesday and the man turned himself in the next day.
He was charged with aggravated assault on a date, family or household member with a deadly weapon, a first-degree felony offense. His bail was set at $100,000. By Friday morning, he posted bail and was released.
It’s unclear from the report how the victim and suspect know each other, police spokesperson Amy Cunningham said. But that charge is applicable to roommates, intimate partners, former partners and family members related by blood or marriage.
4500 block of Airport Road — A man reported that someone stole several thousand dollars’ worth of scrap material from his company, according to a police report.
At about 9 a.m., police spoke with a man over the phone regarding a theft. The caller said he was made aware of an online listing for vehicle parts for sale that looked similar to parts from his company.
His company puts spare parts in a scrap heap on their property to be sold to a scrap dealer, he said. But no one has permission to take the scrap parts.
The company is still working to inventory what went missing. But the man said he believed it was worth several thousand dollars. He said he would like to prosecute if police can identify a suspect. The incident is under investigation.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 431 service and officer-initiated calls and made 10 arrests.
