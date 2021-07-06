The Denton Police Department isn’t ruling out foul play as a possibility for bullet holes found in a woman’s home during the July Fourth weekend, a spokesperson said.
Denton police responded to the 5300 block of East McKinney Street around 8:40 a.m. — a few hours after the caller heard what she described as “loud explosions.”
She told police she woke up around 3 a.m. to the noises and assumed it was fireworks, so she went back to sleep after she calmed down. When she woke up again hours later, she noticed her window was broken.
The report says police found four bullet holes on her residence. They found three on a storage building next to the home and found that bullets entered the storage building on one side, exited on the other and then hit the caller’s home.
The gunfire is under investigation.
Other reports
8400 block of North Interstate 35 — Police found three bricks inside a church Monday afternoon after responding to a burglar alarm, according to a police report.
Officers were dispatched to Blue Mound United Methodist Church around 5:17 p.m. The report says the stained glass behind the window was also shattered and the frame was paused backward into the room.
They cleared the building and found no intruders but located three bricks inside. A keyholder who arrived told officers they estimated the damage to the window was $500.
A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
3300 block of Andalusian Drive — A 36-year-old man hiding in a bathroom Monday was arrested on a charge of violating a protective order, according to a police report.
He was at the home of the protected party, and the protective order has been in place since August. The report says a caller told police a man was attempting to kick her out of the house.
The caller said the suspect, whom she had a protective order against, was inside the house, but his girlfriend denied this. Officers got the caller’s permission to go inside and found the suspect hiding in a closet.
He was arrested and charged with violating a bond or protective order. The charge was later enhanced when police learned he was arrested on this same charge in November.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 455 service and officer-initiated calls and made four arrests.
From Monday to Tuesday, 26 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.