Denton police vehicle
Buy Now
DRC file photo

A 33-year-old woman was arrested twice this week in incidents where she allegedly tried to take her clothes off in public near roadways, according to a police report.

At about 6:25 p.m. Tuesday, Denton police responded to a call at the intersection of North Wood and East McKinney streets. The caller said a woman was dancing in the middle of the street, lifting her shirt to expose her breasts. The caller said they thought she might be on some sort of substance.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags