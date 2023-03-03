A 33-year-old woman was arrested twice this week in incidents where she allegedly tried to take her clothes off in public near roadways, according to a police report.
At about 6:25 p.m. Tuesday, Denton police responded to a call at the intersection of North Wood and East McKinney streets. The caller said a woman was dancing in the middle of the street, lifting her shirt to expose her breasts. The caller said they thought she might be on some sort of substance.
When police arrived, they allegedly observed the woman exposing her breasts. They recognized the 33-year-old from prior incidents. One of the reports states she had a pattern of behavior for using illicit substances and then trying to remove her clothing in public.
As police approached, the report states, they noticed she was vigorously brushing her teeth to the point that they were bleeding. She was allegedly incoherent and had dilated eyes consistent with drug use.
Police arrested the woman and charged her with public intoxication non-alcohol with prior conviction. During a search, police allegedly found glass pipes they know to be used for smoking methamphetamine. However, there was no actual substance inside them, so there were no drug charges.
Then, at about 8:57 a.m. Thursday, police were dispatched to the 200 block of East McKinney Street for a call about an erratic woman who was trying to remove her clothes.
When police arrived, they located the suspect, the same woman from Tuesday, whom they were familiar with from previous encounters.
As police, who were in full uniform, approached her, she allegedly darted across the road without using a crosswalk and was nearly run over. Police repeatedly yelled at her to stop but they reported she kept running.
The report states she ran to the driver’s side of a pickup and stuck her arm through the window. Police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said she believes the window was open, as the report doesn’t mention anything about the woman damaging the window. The driver told police he did not know the woman.
Police placed the woman under arrest for allegedly evading arrest or detention. The report states that during a search, police found a small plastic bag on her person but they did not find any substances on her, so there were no drug charges.
The woman’s Denton City Jail record indicates she was also charged with burglary of a habitation, but it does not specify that she had a warrant out for her arrest. Beckwith said the charge was likely from a warrant service, as her arrest report makes no mention of a burglary offense.
As of Friday morning, the woman remained in the city jail with her bail set at $17,500.
Other reports
4500 block of Interstate 35 — An intoxicated 19-year-old man spat on another man and allegedly threw his sister to the ground at a hotel Thursday, according to a police report.
At about 6:47 a.m., police were dispatched to a fight at a hotel. Dispatchers received several 911 calls about a fight inside the hotel. The callers indicated a man spat on someone and had a fire extinguisher.
When police arrived, they observed broken glass, a fire extinguisher and damage to the walls and heard yelling, according to the report.
Police located a man matching the callers’ descriptions. The 19-year-old was allegedly verbally aggressive with police and refused to answer their questions. They detained him in handcuffs.
While speaking with witnesses, police learned he was involved in a verbal argument with another man he was acquainted with. The report did not specify the nature of the argument, Beckwith said.
While the report suggests they are not employees at the hotel, Beckwith said it was unclear whether they were all guests or if some or all of them were visiting the hotel.
During the argument, the 19-year-old allegedly spat on the other man. The other man’s sister then ran over to her brother. The 19-year-old allegedly grabbed her and threw her to the ground in the hallway. The report states she had injuries on her knees consistent with carpet burn. She said she felt pain as a result.
Police placed the 19-year-old under arrest. They reported they could allegedly smell alcohol on the man’s breath.
He was charged with alcohol public intoxication, assault causing bodily injury for the woman’s alleged assault and assault by contact for allegedly spitting on the man. As of Friday morning, he remained in the city jail with his bail set at $5,000.
600 block of East Hickory Street — A woman told police Friday that a man who approached her at a park kept asking where she lived and then rubbed her breast without consent, according to a police report.
At about 6:40 p.m., police took a report from a woman who said she was assaulted.
She told police she was sitting down at a park when a man approached her. He asked her for her phone number and where she lived.
The woman told police she said she was married and she needed to leave. But the man was persistent and continued to ask her for her phone number and address.
As she was trying to leave, the woman alleged he rubbed her breast in a manner she found offensive. Police are still investigating.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 369 service and officer-initiated calls and made 11 arrests.
Get the latest crime stories in our newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.