While Denton police officers couldn’t determine who was the primary aggressor, two wives were separated early Wednesday following a domestic disturbance, according to a police report.
One of the women called 911, and the Denton Police Department was dispatched to their home in the 1200 block of East Hickory Street around 7:35 a.m. for a 911 hangup call. The report says the caller, before the call was cut, said she was being beaten up by her wife.
The couple reported they got into a physical fight following a verbal argument. According to the report, they had inconsistent stories about what led to the fight and the fight itself, and both had injuries.
One of the women, a 33-year-old, was arrested after police discovered she had multiple warrants on misdemeanors from multiple cities.
Other reports
South Interstate 35E and Lillian Miller Parkway — People in one vehicle were startled after they ran over a piece of lumber that fell out of another car’s trailer Wednesday afternoon, according to a police report.
Police were dispatched around 12:26 p.m. to a call regarded as a traffic hazard. The caller reported they ran over a piece of lumber that fell out of a trailer in front of them, causing damage to the undercarriage of their vehicle, and that the trailer owner didn’t stop.
The report says the passengers didn’t claim any injuries, but that they were sore and startled. It’s unknown whether the driver with the trailer knew if the lumber had fallen out. The incident is under investigation.
400 block of Industrial Street — A woman realized her car’s catalytic converter was missing when she started her car Wednesday and noticed it was making a different sound, according to a police report.
Her car was parked near her apartment complex Wednesday. The report didn’t list what time police were dispatched or when the theft was reported. She told police she turned her car on and noticed it was making a distinct and different sound, leading her to realize her catalytic converter had been stolen.
According to the report, she estimated the catalytic converter itself would cost $1,500 to replace and that the labor to install it would be another $1,500. A report was taken, and an investigation is ongoing.
600 block of East Hickory Street — A 911 caller said their daughter has been receiving harassing texts from a boy she’s acquainted with, according to a police report.
The report didn’t say how long the texts have been occurring. A report was taken, and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 476 service and officer-initiated calls and made six arrests.
From Wednesday to Thursday, 22 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.