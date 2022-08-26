Blotter
DRC

After a woman read about an 18-year-old who was arrested Tuesday for allegedly groping women in Walmart, she told police she believes he assaulted her too, according to a police report.

At about 10:59 a.m. Thursday, police took a report from a woman for an indecent assault that occurred a few days earlier in the 2800 block of West University Drive.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

