At about 10:59 a.m. Thursday, police took a report from a woman for an indecent assault that occurred a few days earlier in the 2800 block of West University Drive.
The woman said that at about 4 p.m. Tuesday, she was in Walmart when a man bumped into her several times. She assumed it was an accident, but then he allegedly pressed the front of his body against her backside and reached around her.
She later read a news story about a man being arrested in connection with similar behavior on the day she was at that same Walmart.
She had taken a picture of the man who allegedly assaulted her, according to the report. A detective has been assigned to investigate the incident.
The man who was arrested was charged with two counts of indecent assault on allegations he groped a woman’s breast and pressed his groin against another woman’s buttocks.
Other reports
Brinker Road and South Loop 288 — A car crash near a business led to an employee punching one of the drivers involved for allegedly using a racial slur, according to a police report.
At about 2:45 p.m., police were dispatched to an intersection for a disturbance. When they arrived, police learned the passenger of a vehicle allegedly had threatened the other driver involved in the crash.
The passenger was the girlfriend of the man driving. She told the other driver they were lucky they hadn’t crashed into her car or she would have beaten them up, according to the report.
The other driver said they weren’t scared by the threat and didn’t want to press charges.
The crash occurred in front of a business, and an employee came outside and started speaking with the boyfriend who was driving.
The conversation was not confrontational, according to the report. But the report states the boyfriend used a racial slur, and as a result, the employee punched him in the face.
The boyfriend said the punch didn’t hurt and that he didn’t want to press charges. However, the employee wanted to press charges against the boyfriend for using a racial slur.
4500 block of Interstate 35 — A man told police that when he confronted a woman he thought had stolen his AirPods, she threatened him with a knife, according to a police report.
At about 6:27 a.m., police were dispatched to a hotel for a disturbance. A man said he lost his AirPods and tracked them to the hotel’s address.
He spoke with a woman he believed could have taken them. It is unclear from the report if they knew one another, Denton Police Department Sgt. Sarah Keith said.
The report states the two got into a verbal confrontation, and the man said she displayed a knife and threatened him.
Police spoke with the woman, and she admitted there was an altercation but allegedly denied a knife was involved.
The man also said he had some scratches on his car and suspected she might have caused them.
The incident is still under investigation.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 460 service and officer-initiated calls and made one arrest.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.