A 27-year-old woman arrested Monday on suspicion of assaulting her ex-girlfriend was also charged with felony obstruction for trying to fight police during the investigation, according to a Denton Police Department report.
At about 4:23 a.m., Denton police were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 2400 block of East McKinney Street for a domestic disturbance call. Dispatch could hear a physical fight between two people.
When an officer arrived at the parking lot, they reported they could hear a disturbance. As they neared the apartments, they saw a woman lying face down on top of another woman. Police later learned the two had been in a romantic relationship.
The ex-girlfriend was lying face down on top of the suspect with her arms wrapped around and was telling her to calm down. Police observed that the ex-girlfriend had a bloody lower lip and was crying.
The report states that an officer tried to help the suspect up, but she pushed their hand away and jumped up. She started walking away but then turned around and quickly advanced toward the officer with her fists balled, saying "Get away from me."
She eventually backed away from the officer. The report states she went into her apartment and shut the door. The officer helped the ex-girlfriend up and asked her about the incident as they waited for additional units to arrive.
Backup came to the scene, and police approached the apartment door. The suspect allegedly opened the door and pushed past police, headed for her ex-girlfriend as an officer tried to interview her.
When they tried to stop the suspect, she allegedly raised her arms and attempted to punch an officer. They were able to grab her and detain her before she could punch anyone.
One of the officers mentioned that they noticed blood on the ex-girlfriend’s lip, and the suspect allegedly said she had hit her ex-girlfriend. The ex-girlfriend also alleged during her interview that the suspect had hit her.
Police arrested the suspect and transported her to the city jail without incident. She was charged with assault causes bodily injury family member, which is often a Class A misdemeanor. She was also charged with obstruction, a third-degree felony, for allegedly preventing police from carrying out their duties after she had already been detained and interrupting their ability to get a statement from the ex-girlfriend.
Other reports
3200 block of Fort Worth Drive — A 45-year-old man allegedly ran into traffic when police tried to detain him Monday on suspicion of attempting to assault people outside some stores, according to a police report.
At about 10:28 p.m., police were dispatched to a disturbance call in the 3200 block of Fort Worth Drive. A caller said a man at a convenience store tried to assault someone.
When police arrived on the scene, they drove around the area but didn’t locate anyone matching the suspect's description. They drove to a nearby gas station in the 2800 block of Fort Worth Drive to continue searching.
There, they saw a man matching the description. He was allegedly swinging his fists at another man. The other man had to back up to avoid being struck.
The report states that the man walked by the patrol vehicle and the officer told him to wait where he was. But the man allegedly ignored the officer and walked southbound on Fort Worth Drive.
After the officer confirmed with the caller that this was the same man from the initial disturbance, they instructed him to stop walking. He allegedly ran west into the roadway. The report states that a truck had to slam on its brakes to avoid hitting him.
Another officer arrived at the scene and attempted to stop the suspect. But he crossed all the lanes of traffic heading back east. They followed him across the road, and he allegedly began running. But he eventually stopped and laid down on his stomach in the grass.
Police detained the man and asked him about the incidents. He alleged that at the first location, a man tried to attack him, so he swung at him and ran away. For the incident at the gas station, he alleged that the other man tried to pull a gun on him.
The report states that the man was making incoherent statements about the incidents. The report doesn’t make any mention of whether police suspected he might be intoxicated.
Police placed the man under arrest and transported him to the city jail without incident. Along with being charged with evading arrest detention, he was also issued a citation for pedestrian crossing at a point other than a crosswalk.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 380 service and officer-initiated calls and made seven arrests.
Get the latest crime stories in our newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.