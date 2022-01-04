A 23-year-old woman who allegedly stabbed her boyfriend Monday night told police she would have stabbed him more if she could have, according to a police report.
She was arrested by the Denton Police Department Monday night after officers spoke with her, her boyfriend and saw his injuries.
Officers were dispatched to the Residence Inn by Marriott hotel, 3761 Interstate 35E, around 11:39 p.m. after a hotel employee reported a man and woman were arguing.
Police spoke with the woman first and learned from both that they were in a verbal argument. She admitted to police that she stabbed him “two or three” times and would have stabbed him more if she could have, according to the report. They also saw blood droppings on the floor.
Officers reached the victim over the phone and learned he was on his way to a hospital. The report says he confirmed the verbal argument and that she stabbed him and cut his left hand.
Police met with him at the hospital and took photos of his stab wounds. The woman was arrested and charged with aggravated assault of a family member with a deadly weapon.
Other reports
1400 block of East University Drive — An elderly woman told police she believes a family member has been using her debit card without her permission, according to a police report.
She reported the card abuse Monday afternoon to police. Multiple purchases have brought the total expenses to about $500, the report says. Police are still investigating and gathering records of purchases.
The caller told officers a known family member is the person who has been using her card.
600 block of East Hickory Street — A woman went to the Police Department Monday and reported her ex-boyfriend was harassing her and possibly damaged her car, according to a police report.
She told police they broke up several weeks ago and that he has been harassing her despite her asking him to stop contacting her. The report says she also believes he damaged her vehicle.
An investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 307 service and officer-initiated calls and made five arrests.
From Monday to Tuesday, 19 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.
ZAIRA PEREZ can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @zairalperez.