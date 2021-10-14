A lot of balloons, a cheese board, cake stands and orange plates were among the items a 43-year-old woman allegedly tried to steal from Walmart on Loop 288 on Wednesday, according to a police report.
A loss prevention employee called the Denton Police Department to report a theft around 6:03 p.m. Wednesday.
The suspect allegedly passed all points of sale with unpaid merchandise that came out to $275.87. She’s accused of scanning only some items in her shopping cart, which she admitted to police, according to the report.
She was arrested and charged with theft between $100 and $750.
Other reports
4900 block of Stewart Road — A mother told police another student punched her son on a school bus last Friday, according to a police report.
She reported Wednesday that the other student punched her 14-year-old son in the head unprovoked. The report says police are still trying to verify the other student’s identity.
The mother told police that school staff informed her about the fight and told her to report it to the police. The report also listed the 1100 block of Davis Street, the address of Denton ISD’s Lester Davis School. A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
200 block of South Bonnie Brae Street — A woman’s phone recording captured the moment she presumably threw water on her boyfriend and the moment he allegedly punched her in the face, according to a police report.
Police learned the woman was trying to end her relationship with the 24-year-old man, but he refused to leave. The report says he went into her room to lie in the bed and she set up her phone to record, and the video shows her as she then walks up and pours water onto the bed, presumably onto the man.
He then gets up and punches her in the face, according to the report, which police saw in the recording. She also attempted to call 911 four times but he allegedly took her phone each time.
Police spoke with the suspect, who denied anything physical happened, but he admitted to taking her phone because he felt it wasn’t necessary to call 911, according to the report. He was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily injury to a family member and interference with an emergency request for assistance.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 353 service and officer-initiated calls and made four arrests.
From Wednesday to Thursday, 22 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.
ZAIRA PEREZ can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @zairalperez.