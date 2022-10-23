Loud music led to an argument between a couple and the arrest of a 25-year-old woman after she allegedly punched her husband, according to a police report.
At about 2:52 a.m. Saturday, Denton police officers were dispatched to a disturbance call in the 500 block of Cardinal Drive.
A man told officers he and his wife got into a verbal argument about loud music he was listening to.
The man decided to leave the house. The door was locked when he returned home, and he thought his wife had taken the dog on a walk. He later discovered his wife was inside the house.
Once he was inside, the woman tried to push him outside the room and told him to sleep on the couch.
According to the report, they wrestled with each other as the man tried to get into the room to get a pillow and a blanket, while the woman kept him from entering.
The man said he was going to leave for the night. According to the report, the woman allegedly struck him in the face as he tried to make his way to the closet to get some clothes and other items.
The man told police it was a closed-fist punch, while the woman confirmed she had hit him but stated it was an open-ended slap, according to the report.
The report states that officers saw a small cut on the man's chin, and his lip was cut, which he said caused him pain.
The woman had some small red marks on her arms, but she said they were from the wrestling incident.
Officers arrested the woman on a charge of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
Other reports
2200 block of South Interstate 35E — A 44-year-old man returned to Golden Triangle Mall after officers told him he would get arrested for criminal trespassing, according to a police report.
At about 8 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the mall for a criminal trespass report. A caller said a man police had already dealt with earlier in the day was back at the mall and was being aggressive.
Earlier that day, officers were dispatched when a caller said the man was walking around talking to mannequins, and mall security wanted him to be issued a criminal trespass warning. Officers spoke with the man, and he refused to identify himself.
Officers warned the man he was being criminally trespassed and would be arrested if he returned to the mall.
When police arrived again for the second incident, the man again refused to identify himself.
Officers told the man that if he continued to refuse to give them his identity, he would also be charged with failure to identify. The man gave a false name, the report states.
At the city jail, police found he had a warrant for his arrest from the Northlake Police Department.
The man was charged with criminal trespass and fail to identify, giving false/fictitious information.
600 block of East Hickory Street — A 25-year-old man turned himself in for an active warrant for assault, according to a police report. In the alleged assault, which occurred Sept. 20, a caller said she was in a relationship with the man and told police he had punched her. The man had burned his food and people joked and teased him about it. The woman said she could tell the man was agitated, and he allegedly punched her in the lower stomach, according to the report.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 310 service and officer-initiated calls and made 10 arrests.