Blotter
DRC

Loud music led to an argument between a couple and the arrest of a 25-year-old woman after she allegedly punched her husband, according to a police report.

At about 2:52 a.m. Saturday, Denton police officers were dispatched to a disturbance call in the 500 block of Cardinal Drive.

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.

