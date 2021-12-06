A 20-year-old woman who refused to leave an apartment complex early Sunday until she spoke with a resident allegedly punched out his window in front of police, according to a report.
The resident called 911 to report a disturbance, but Denton Police Department spokesperson Allison Beckwith said it was unclear from the call notes what was going on exactly.
Officers were dispatched around 2 a.m. to an apartment complex in the 500 block of Cardinal Drive and found the woman yelling and punching an apartment window, attempting to speak with the caller through it.
The caller told police he lived at the apartment and was attempting to stay away from the woman after they got into an argument earlier in the night. The report didn’t say what their relationship is. He showed police on his phone the woman’s repeated attempts to contact him after he told her to leave.
Officers spoke with her and told her the resident didn’t want her there, but she allegedly refused to leave until he would talk to her. She continued to scream and punched a window so hard it “broke into pieces,” according to the report.
Police detained her in handcuffs and confirmed that the caller wanted to press charges for criminal mischief. The window would cost $200 to replace. She was arrested and charged with criminal mischief between $100 and $750.
Other reports
Southbound Interstate 35 — A 21-year-old driver is accused of driving drunk and hitting a Denton police car while it was blocking a lane during another intoxicated driver investigation, according to a police report.
The Denton police squad car wasn’t occupied and its emergency lights were flashing near mile marker 475, near Rector Road. Police were using the vehicle to block one lane while they were working another call with an alleged reckless, intoxicated driver when the 21-year-old driver failed to move out of the blocked lane and allegedly ran the passenger side of her car along the push bumper of the police car.
The report says one officer was able to stop the driver less than a mile away after she initially didn’t stop. She and her passenger weren’t injured. The driver was arrested on a count of driving while intoxicated, and the police car was taken out of service.
Beckwith said it’s unclear if the car can be brought back into service.
600 block of East Hickory Street — A woman who previously had problems with her neighbor peeping into her window reported the incident to police Sunday morning, according to a police report.
She said while this has happened before, she didn’t report it to police then and only addressed her neighbor directly about it. She told police the peeping has started again and she feels unsafe. An investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 335 service and officer-initiated calls and made 11 arrests.
From Sunday to Monday, 24 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.