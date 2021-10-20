A driver involved in a car crash Tuesday allegedly pulled an infant in her car out of his baby seat to hold him because he was crying, according to a police report.
Around 8:45 p.m., the Denton Police Department was dispatched to a vehicle crash with injuries at Brinker Road and Medpark Drive after multiple callers reported hearing a child screaming.
The police report says one driver, a 24-year-old woman, was found to be at fault in the crash. She and the other passengers, who were multiple children under 15 years old, left Walmart on South Loop 288, according to the report.
She’s accused of removing the 10-month-old child from his car seat at one point to hold him and then driving through a red light at the Brinker and Medpark intersection.
The report says she struck another vehicle in the intersection and multiple airbags in her car deployed, one of which hit the baby. All of the occupants were taken to a local hospital and were cleared by medical staff.
The incident is still under investigation, but the woman has been arrested on one count of abandoning or endangering a child, intentionally, knowingly or criminal negligence. The incident has spurred an ongoing Child Protective Services investigation.
500 block of Smith Street — A 911 caller recognized a man police arrested on a count of disorderly conduct as someone possibly involved in a car stereo theft, according to a police report.
Police responded to a person with a knife call around 6:33 p.m. Tuesday near Smith Street and Dallas Drive. A caller said a man pulled a knife on him and took his car radio.
The report says officers found a heavily intoxicated man who matched the description given. He allegedly admitted to drinking a substantial amount of alcohol and smoking marijuana. During a search of his person, police found a 10-inch fixed-blade knife with a serrated edge.
He was charged with disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
5300 block of East McKinney Street — A woman who tried calling 911 Tuesday after a woman began screaming at her was then allegedly assaulted by that woman, according to a police report.
Officers went out to a mobile home park around 5:56 p.m. after getting a call about a fight. Witnesses told police the suspect, an 18-year-old woman, came over while two other women in the home were having a calm conversation. She allegedly began screaming at the victim and someone else attempted to separate them.
The victim was told to call 911 but the suspect allegedly ran over and pushed her to the ground, causing her phone to fall out of her hand before she could complete the call. The suspect is accused of then punching the victim in the head. Officers saw she had fresh scratches on her forehead and scrapes on her ankles.
Both women were given criminal trespass notices from the other’s properties since they both live in the area. The suspect was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily injury and interference with an emergency request for assistance.
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 349 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.
From Tuesday to Wednesday, 26 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.