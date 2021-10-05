A 41-year-old woman is accused of purposefully driving her car into a car that her ex-boyfriend and another woman were in Monday, according to a police report.
The Denton Police Department spoke to the two victims shortly after 9 a.m. near North Bonnie Brae Street and West Windsor Drive. The man, who was in the passenger seat of a white Yukon, said his ex-girlfriend intentionally followed and hit them with her black Dodge.
The report says the two were driving when they spotted his ex’s vehicle in the area. They alleged they left the area to avoid any conflict, but then saw her speed up to get close to them.
At the intersection of Windsor and Bonnie Brae, she allegedly pulled into their lane and swiped their vehicle. The man and woman told police she hit them a second time so hard that the woman, who was driving, had to do several maneuvers to keep her truck from leaving the roadway and feared that she could have flipped over.
According to the report, the man believes this was intentional because his ex previously told him she’d kill him if she saw him with another woman. Denton police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said the nature of the relationship between the man and the woman he was with wasn’t included in the report.
Police found the suspect at her home. The report says she admitted to being upset at seeing his ex with another woman and admitted to following them.
She alleged that the crash was an accident and that she was just trying to cut the other vehicle off. She told police the crash happened because her “glasses flipped off her face.”
She was arrested and charged with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon family member.
Other reports
North Elm Street and West Oak Street — A man driving in the wrong direction on Elm Street Monday was given a citation after making an offensive gesture to another person on the road, according to a police report.
A 911 caller said they saw the driver of a gold Ford Taurus going in the wrong direction on Elm Street. The report says they were facing each other at one point and the Taurus driver threw two large, unknown objects at the caller’s car, leaving a minor scratch.
The caller reported the other man then drove past them, rolled down his window and made motions with his hand to indicate he was shooting a finger gun.
Police spoke with both of them near the scene and cited the man for disorderly conduct, offensive gesture.
500 block of North Mayhill Road — Beckwith said police are investigating a disagreement between parties Monday about a missing Chevrolet pickup, according to a police report.
The report says a man told police he dropped his 1972 Chevy at an auto shop, but auto shop employees reported that he didn’t.
According to the report, the pickup wasn’t on the property at the time police arrived. The owner estimated his truck was worth $15,000. A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 326 service and officer-initiated calls and made nine arrests.
From Monday to Tuesday, 29 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.