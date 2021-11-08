A 46-year-old woman is accused of lighting her husband’s hair on fire Sunday after an argument over dinner, according to a police report.
Officers with the Denton Police Department were dispatched around 6:08 p.m. to a home in the 600 block of Coit Street after a 911 call about the assault. Police learned a husband and wife got into an argument after the wife made dinner for the family and the husband decided to order fast food instead.
The report says she set his hair on fire with a cigarette lighter in response to him ordering food. Police saw he had a patch of burnt and frayed hair on the side of his head, but he said he didn’t feel pain.
She was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
2200 block of South Interstate 35E — Two cars were stolen from opposite ends of the Golden Triangle Mall parking lot Sunday afternoon while the drivers were inside the mall, according to two police reports.
The first caller said she went into the mall for 30 to 40 minutes starting at 1:30 p.m., then came back out to find her Chevrolet Silverado missing from the J.C. Penney parking lot. The owner, who wasn’t the driver Sunday, estimated his truck was worth $40,000 and told police he wants to press charges.
Around the same time, another 911 call about a vehicle theft came in to Denton dispatchers. This caller parked their GMC SUV outside Dillard’s and also went into the mall around 1:30 p.m. When they exited, their $65,000 SUV was no longer in the parking lot.
Denton police logged the truck and SUV as stolen and are investigating the thefts.
2400 block of East McKinney Street — Police investigated an alleged assault in which a woman jumped out of a vehicle and threatened to shoot another woman and her child Sunday evening, according to a police report.
Officers didn’t find the woman in the area of the undisclosed apartment complex. They spoke with the mother and child, and each said a woman they knew jumped out of a vehicle and threatened to shoot them while holding a handgun.
The caller’s other son, who was in the area but not with his family, reported seeing the same woman yelling at children in the area and saying she would shoot them. An investigation is ongoing.
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 313 service and officer-initiated calls and made nine arrests.
From Sunday to Monday, 17 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.
