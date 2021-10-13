Witnesses at the Eureka Village Apartments on Tuesday said a man who was dragging a woman out of his apartment appeared to be defensive and not aggressive, according to a police report.
A 911 caller told the Denton Police Department around 6:24 p.m. that a man and woman were fighting in the apartment complex parking lot after she broke his window. When officers arrived, they saw a man restraining a woman, but he then let her go.
The woman told police she was upset and angry, and wanted to grab her phone from the man’s apartment so she could leave. Asked how her phone got into his apartment, she said she grabbed him through a broken window and her phone fell into his home.
Police saw she had scratches on her body, which she reported was from when he dragged her downstairs.
According to the report, neighbors told police that she kicked in the man’s apartment window and climbed through. They reported hearing yelling and then saw him forcing her out, holding her in a defensive manner.
The tenant told police he was inside his apartment when she knocked and then he heard the sound of glass breaking. She then allegedly climbed in through the window and he tried to get her out. He estimated it would cost $600 to replace his broken window.
The woman was arrested and charged with criminal trespass and criminal mischief between $100 and $750. Their relationship to each other wasn’t specified in the report.
Other reports
2400 block of East McKinney Street — Teenagers told police that a man came out with what appeared to be a firearm following a fight between some kids at The Veranda Apartments on Tuesday, according to a police report.
Officers responded around 12:32 p.m. to a person with a gun call. The caller said a person with a gun was chasing a group of teenagers.
The report says most of the juveniles refused to talk, but the ones who did speak said there was a fight among some kids in the apartment complex. They told police an adult came out with what appeared to be a gun, but they didn’t say whether the person pointed the gun at anyone.
Police couldn’t find the man in question. A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
3400 block of Joyce Lane — A man told police Tuesday that someone left multiple scratches on his Corvette within the past month, according to a police report.
He went to the Police Department around 9:29 a.m. to report the criminal mischief. He said that sometime between Sept. 20 and Tuesday, an unknown person left multiple scratches on his car. The report says he parks it at the Kingswood Apartments, where he lives.
The owner estimated it would cost $2,000 to fix his car. A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 401 service and officer-initiated calls and made nine arrests.
From Monday to Tuesday, 27 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.