A 32-year-old woman admitted to police Wednesday she had several marijuana plants at her home near North Lakes Park, according to a police report.
The Denton Police Department went to Rebecca Dismukes’ home in the 1900 block of Parkside Drive on Wednesday while following up on a tip that a woman in the neighborhood grew marijuana and had cocaine.
Denton police spokesperson Amy Cunningham said she didn’t know if the tip came the same day police went to Dismukes’ home.
When police officers arrived at her home and Dismukes opened the door, they could smell the fresh odor of marijuana, according to the report. She allegedly admitted to having several plants and tetrahydrocannabinol extract, so she was detained and officers got a search warrant for her home.
They found 7.6 pounds of marijuana, 10 grams of powdered cocaine, 5 grams of MDMA, 4 grams of THC extract, 1 pound of mushrooms, 19 dose units of LSD and miscellaneous pills. Officers also seized three rifles, a shotgun and a pistol from her home.
Dismukes was arrested and taken to the city jail without incident. She was charged with possession of marijuana between 4 ounces and 5 pounds and five counts of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance relating to the narcotics they found.
Cunningham said the woman was charged with possession of between 4 ounces and 5 pounds because officers rounded down the weight from 7.6 pounds.
“When they weighed the marijuana, it was still wet, so they rounded down and just had it between the 4 ounces and 5 pounds,” Cunningham said. “It was possible it weighed more wet than it would when it’s dry.”
She posted a $65,000 bond by Thursday afternoon from the Denton city jail. The charges related to marijuana, THC, cocaine, mushrooms and LSD are felonies due to the amount she allegedly had.
Other reports
4100 block of Mesa Drive — The family of a dead 37-year-old man reported a ring he always wore was stolen, police said.
The man died on Feb. 1, and his family reported the ring missing Wednesday. Family members told police the deceased always wore the ring, and his family can’t find it. No foul play is suspected in his death, and an investigation into the missing ring is ongoing.
Shady Oaks Drive and South Woodrow Lane — Police are investigating reported threats from a man who said his ex-girlfriend threatened to kill him, according to a police report.
Police responded to a domestic disturbance around 8:42 p.m. in a wooded area. A caller told 911 dispatchers a woman was yelling at him and threatened to kill him in his sleep and burn his tent down.
The report says she denied the accusations and wanted to file reports against him of her own. She accused him of cutting her tent and assaulting her with a tree branch, but she later decided not to make reports for either.
An investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 422 service and officer-initiated calls and made 11 arrests.
From Wednesday to Thursday, 37 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.