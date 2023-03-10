Police vehicle Denton
Buy Now
DRC file photo

A 29-year-old wanted man was charged with eight offenses Thursday after he allegedly stole the tires off a woman’s vehicle and ran from police, according to a police report from the Denton Police Department.

At about 1:51 p.m., police were dispatched to a theft call in the 1800 block of North Ruddell Street. The caller said someone stole the wheels off her vehicle.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags