A 29-year-old wanted man was charged with eight offenses Thursday after he allegedly stole the tires off a woman’s vehicle and ran from police, according to a police report from the Denton Police Department.
At about 1:51 p.m., police were dispatched to a theft call in the 1800 block of North Ruddell Street. The caller said someone stole the wheels off her vehicle.
When police arrived, she further explained that she had purchased the tires from a man. They had a disagreement over the tires and she alleged that he stole them back from her.
The caller provided police with his name. They ran his name through a database and learned he had warrants for his arrest out of the Denton County Sheriff’s Office.
She thought he might be going to 3200 block of Heritage Trail. She gave police a description of him and his vehicle. Police headed over to the area.
Police arrived at the address the woman provided and saw a vehicle matching her description. Police asked the man inside to exit the vehicle. They told him he was being detained.
While the man initially turned around and put his hands behind his back, the report states that he pulled away and ran off before police could place him in handcuffs.
The man ran into a construction site, but police were able to catch him. While detained, he was asked for identifying information. The man said he could not remember his Social Security number. He allegedly gave a birth date and a variation of his name that did not return any records.
Police were eventually able to verify that the detained man was the same as the person wanted for six warrants — four were traffic-related and another was for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1, between 4 and 200 grams. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Denton City Jail. There he was charged with evading arrest detention, failure to identify fugitive from justice and the warrants.
Police returned to the man’s vehicle and ran the vehicle identification number. They learned the vehicle was reported as stolen in Denton. Police contacted the vehicle’s owner, who said she would like to pursue charges for unauthorized use of vehicle. So, police charged him with that as well.
The report did not provide additional information about the caller’s tires. Police spokesperson Amy Cunningham said the theft is likely still under investigation.
As of Friday afternoon, the man remained in the city jail. His bond was set at $9,000.
Other reports
600 block of West Hickory Street — A woman reported Thursday that someone stole about $30,000 worth of aluminum and copper materials from her property, according to a police report.
At about 11:39 a.m., a woman entered the Police Department lobby. She said she completed an online theft report but had additional information to share.
The woman said her husband works on air conditioning units and keeps several parts on their property. She said that on March 2, someone came onto their property and stole parts, such as aluminum and copper coils. She filed a police report online after they realized the parts were missing.
Then, on Tuesday, she said, more parts went missing. She said she had video footage of the suspects and would provide it as evidence. She wasn’t sure of exactly what was stolen. But she said her husband believed the parts were valued at about $30,000.
Police are still investigating the incident.
300 block of West Hickory Street — A man reported Thursday that he was punched in the face at Vinyl Lounge last weekend and now has video footage of the incident, according to a police report.
At about 6:19 p.m., police took a report regarding an alleged assault. The caller said on Sunday that he was standing at the bar when a man he didn’t know yelled at him.
The report states the stranger asked if the caller was “talking s--t.” The caller said no, but the man allegedly punched him in the face. Several of the man’s friends intervened and separated him from the caller. The caller said he felt pain from the punch and that he had a bloody nose.
The caller obtained video footage of the alleged assault and said he will provide it to police. He said he wants to press charges if the man can be identified.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 420 service and officer-initiated calls and made 13 arrests.
Get the latest crime stories in our newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.