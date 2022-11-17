A 22-year-old wanted felon ran from an officer Wednesday and ditched his backpack, which contained two pistols, before he was eventually caught nearby, according to a police report.
At about 1:05 p.m., an officer was patrolling near a business in the 200 block of East Oak Street. The business owner said they’d previously had issues with people loitering and granted police enforcement authorization for the property, requesting police patrol this area closely.
The officer saw a man sitting on the ground behind the business, and the report states the officer made eye contact with the man and started to get off the patrol bike when the man started running north. The man kept running when the officer yelled for him to stop, according to the report.
The officer wasn’t able to locate the man but found his backpack between two air conditioning units. The report states there were two pistols in the backpack that had been reported as stolen.
At about 1:30 p.m., someone in the area said there was a person matching the description of the man police were looking for sitting in a stairwell near the 200 block of East Oak Street. Police detained him and placed him in handcuffs.
The man provided his name and police found warrants for his arrest out of the Denton Police Department and the Denton County Sheriff’s Office. During a search, police found he had an empty syringe on him, but he was not charged with possessing drug paraphernalia, according to the report.
Police also contacted the owner of the business who made the initial call, who confirmed they wanted the man trespassed from the location.
He was arrested and charged with evading arrest/detention and unlawful possession of firearm by a felon.
Additionally, he was charged with warrants for failure to appear, evading arrest, failure to appear, failure to identify and three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.
He was in the Denton County Jail as of Thursday on an $18,008 bond.
Other reports
3400 block of Oriole Lane — A woman reported a male suspect stole a package off her porch Wednesday, according to a police report.
At about 8:30 p.m., police took a theft report from a woman who said her package was stolen off her doorstep.
She said she got a notification from her doorbell security camera app for the delivery around 12:38 p.m. Then she got another notification about movement at her door at about 12:44 p.m.
When she reviewed the footage later, she said she saw someone take her package. The package’s contents were worth $20.43
She said she’d like to press charges if the suspect, a male, can be identified.
Theft of mail from fewer than 10 addresses is a Class A misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in county jail and a $4,000 fine.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 359 service and officer-initiated calls and made nine arrests.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.