Blotter
DRC

Video surveillance footage shows a person putting a woman's lost iPhone in his pocket at Five Below on Loop 288, according to a police report.

The woman said she exited the store, located in the 1800 block of South Loop 288, and realized that she had left her phone inside the store. She returned and could not locate it.

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.

Recommended for you