Video surveillance footage shows a person putting a woman's lost iPhone in his pocket at Five Below on Loop 288, according to a police report.
The woman said she exited the store, located in the 1800 block of South Loop 288, and realized that she had left her phone inside the store. She returned and could not locate it.
According to the report, the woman was shown video surveillance footage that showed a person finding her phone and putting it in their pocket before leaving the area.
The stolen iPhone's estimated value is $1,100. The incident is under investigation.
Other reports
500 block of Panhandle Street — Officers responded to reports of a male holding a weapon Sunday morning, according to a Facebook post from the Denton Police Department.
At about 11 a.m. Sunday, officers spoke with a man on Carroll Boulevard who was holding a screwdriver and making self-harming threats. After an attempted negotiation, the man refused to drop the screwdriver and ran across Carroll.
While on a foot pursuit, an officer successfully deployed a less-lethal impact round. The man surrendered and was detained without further incident. The man was transported to a local hospital, according to a police report.
There was a large police presence during this incident, and Carroll Boulevard was briefly closed.
100 block of Fry Street — Officers allegedly observed a 37-year-old man vomiting in his vehicle's driver's seat, according to a police report.
At about 1:34 a.m. Saturday, officers were in the Fry Street area and observed a man sitting in the driver's seat of a vehicle.
The driver's side door was open, and the man was leaning outside the vehicle and appeared to be vomiting.
The report states that the vehicle was running and parked on the side of the roadway in a public place. Officers spoke with him because the vehicle engine was running while the man might be intoxicated.
When officers made contact, he immediately shut the vehicle off and got out. Officers said they could smell the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage and observed that he had red and watery eyes and was sweating and staggering while walking.
The man stated he had consumed only a few shots at the local bars. He admitted that he should not be driving a vehicle due to his level of intoxication. Officers conducted a standard field sobriety test and he consented to a blood draw.
The man was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated.
600 block of North Interstate 35E — A caller said a 39-year-old woman would not leave the business property, according to a report.
At about 9:57 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the Desert Sands Motor Inn for a criminal trespass call.
A caller stated the woman had been in the area since early morning and was talking to herself, and they wanted her trespassed from the property.
Officers located the woman, who appeared to be intoxicated. Officers reported they could smell the odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from her breath. The report states her mouth was very dry, and she was slurring and mumbling her speech. The woman made several bizarre statements that didn't make sense, police said.
Officers asked what drugs or alcohol she had consumed, and she never answered the question and started talking about riding a merry-go-round. She wouldn't answer any other questions about intoxication or mental health.
Officers arrested her and inventoried her belongings to attempt to identify her. According to the report, there were papers on her belongings referencing previous meth use.
Officers believed she was under the influence of methamphetamine and alcohol due to her behavior. She was charged with alcohol public intoxication.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 369 service and officer-initiated calls and made 10 arrests.