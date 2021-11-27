An 18-year-old man was arrested on three different charges Friday afternoon after he allegedly yelled at a tow truck driver during an attempted repossession of his vehicle, eventually punching him and shattering a window, according to a police report.
Officers first arrived at the 500 block of South Carroll Boulevard at about 3:15 p.m. The tow truck driver originally called police to report the 18-year-old had assaulted him and was threatening to bust out his windows, updating officers while they were on the way that the man had followed through on the threat.
As they arrived, officers found the 18-year-old leaving, and he “initiated his own detention” by throwing down his belongings and placing his hands behind his head, according to the report. Officers spoke to both men involved and a witness, learning the tow truck driver had begun to lift the man’s vehicle off the ground during a repossession when he started to yell at the driver.
The man told the driver to put the car down and a verbal altercation started, during which he punched the driver twice, the report states. The man then allegedly pulled out a wooden mallet, threatening to hit the driver with it and bust out the windows of his truck, at which point he got into his truck and called police. While he was on the call, the man allegedly threw the mallet, breaking the back window of the truck and causing glass shards to hit the driver’s head.
The driver had no serious injuries and police determined all three parties — both men and a witness — had the same account of the incident. The 18-year-old man was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault causes bodily injury and criminal mischief between $750 and $2,500.
Other reports
2400 block of East University Drive — A 29-year-old man was arrested Friday morning after he allegedly kicked down an apartment door and assaulted his ex-girlfriend, according to a police report.
At about 11:49 a.m., a man got the attention of patrolling officers, though there was a language barrier. He led them to the apartment, where they found a woman on the ground and a man standing over her, sweating profusely. Officers spoke to other people at the apartment, including the woman, who said the man was her ex-boyfriend and had assaulted her.
Officers determined the man had kicked in the front door of the apartment and hit the woman with a folding chair, breaking it in the process, in addition to kicking her. He allegedly denied hitting the woman, though he admitted to grabbing her. Police noted scratches on the woman’s legs and arrested the man on a charge of assault causes bodily injury family member, as well as a charge of burglary of habitation.
2800 block of South Interstate 35E — A Buc-ee’s employee called police Friday afternoon to report a man had exposed his genitals while peeing on the building, according to a police report.
The employee told officers he had the incident on video and wanted to press charges. Police listed the report as disorderly conduct and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 273 service and officer-initiated calls and made 15 arrests.