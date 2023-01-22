A man told police his vehicle was egged and that witnesses said juveniles were egging houses in the area, according to a police report.
At about 3:30 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of Corsair Lane for a criminal mischief call.
A man told police he parked his vehicle the day before at about 4 p.m. and returned to his vehicle at about 9 a.m. to discover it had been egged. He told officers he found paint damage after washing the vehicle.
The man told officers that the local neighborhood watch website informed him they witnessed juveniles egging houses.
The man said one of his neighbors might have security footage of the juveniles. The incident is under investigation.
Other reports
Interstate 35 at West University Drive — A 45-year-old man was arrested for driving while intoxicated with an open container after he was seen driving recklessly, according to a police report.
At about 8:02 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to a call about a reckless driver who was reported to be driving all over the place and had gone off the roadway.
Officers waited for the suspect vehicle to approach them and then initiated a traffic stop, and the vehicle entered the Buc-ee's parking lot.
Officers said the vehicle had front and side damage, and they could smell the odor of an alcoholic beverage on the man’s breath, and that he slurred his words and his eyes were droopy, according to the report.
The man said he was coming back from WinStar World Casino and was on his way home. Officers conducted a field sobriety test after seeing a liquor bottle on the vehicle’s back floorboard, the report states.
Officers searched the vehicle and reported finding an Irish whiskey liquor bottle on the floorboard and a tumbler with ice that appeared to have whiskey.
The man refused to provide a blood draw until a search warrant was obtained and approved. The man was arrested and charged with DWI, open bottle/container.
3300 block of Eastpark Boulevard — An employee at an apartment complex told officers the mailbox room had been vandalized, according to a police report.
At about 11:24 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the complex. The employee said it appeared someone used a crowbar to try to open the mailboxes overnight, although none were broken into. The employee said repairs will cost an estimated $2,000.
The employee said they would review surveillance footage and send any relevant footage to officers.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 303 service and officer-initiated calls and made 12 arrests.
