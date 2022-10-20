Someone broke into a home less than a mile from the Denton County Courts Building and made off with a vehicle and $500, according to information from police.
At about 6:18 p.m., police were dispatched to a home in the 700 block of Woodford Lane in reference to a burglary call.
The caller said when he got home Wednesday afternoon, he saw both the back door and his bedroom door had been kicked in and his vehicle was gone. The report states he kept the spare keys to his vehicle in the bedroom.
He also told police a jar full of about $500 in spare change was missing from another bedroom.
Police took note of damage to the back door frame and bedroom door frame. The incident was under investigation as of Thursday.
Other reports
1800 block of North Elm Street — Two convenience stores were broken into Wednesday and robbed of thousands of dollars in merchandise by a group of three male suspects, according to a police report.
At about 3:58 a.m., Denton police officers were dispatched to a convenience store in the 1800 block of North Elm Street in reference to an alarm. When police arrived, the report states they found the door had been pried open.
Police cleared the store and did not find anyone inside. But the report states the area behind the checkout looked tampered with, as items were out of place and scattered on the ground.
The owner arrived and reviewed security footage of the incident. The footage showed three unknown males using a crowbar to pry open the front door.
The owner estimated there were about 65 units of cigarettes and vape merchandise, totaling $6,000, and $100 in cash missing from the store. The owner would like to press charges if the suspects can be identified.
At about 4:20 a.m., police were dispatched in reference to an alarm call at another convenience store in the 400 block of West Hickory Street.
The report states police found the register open and cash was missing. Security footage again showed three unknown males who used a crowbar to gain entry at the front door, according to the report.
The owner estimated a total loss of about $7,900, with various cigarette cartons, e-cigarette products, coin rolls and cash missing from the store.
Both incidents are under investigation.
3800 block of Camelot Street — A man sleeping in a stolen truck Wednesday sped off when police approached him, according to a police report, and later abandoned the vehicle.
At about 8:21 a.m., police were dispatched to the 3800 block of Camelot Street in reference to a welfare check. The caller said they saw a truck parked across the street that kept turning on and off.
When police arrived, the report states they approached the vehicle and found a man lying down in the driver’s seat. After police knocked a couple of times, the man woke up.
The report states police told him not to start the truck, but he tried to start it and was initially unsuccessful. They told him to exit the truck, but he successfully started the truck, put it in drive and fled at a high rate of speed, according to the report.
Police drove around the area and located the abandoned truck nearby. Inside the truck was a small baggy containing 1.6 grams of marijuana, according to the report.
The driver was not located Wednesday. Police contacted the truck’s owner, who said they would like to pursue charges for unauthorized use of vehicle if a suspect is identified.
Police are still investigating the incident.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 398 service and officer-initiated calls and made four arrests.