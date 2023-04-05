Denton police vehicle
A 35-year-old man wanted by the law was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of running from Denton police attempting to lawfully detain him.

The arrest stemmed from an investigation that began about 5:34 p.m., when Denton police were dispatched to the 2800 block of Paisley Street after a domestic disturbance was reported there. The caller said multiple people at his house refused to leave.

