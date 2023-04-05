A 35-year-old man wanted by the law was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of running from Denton police attempting to lawfully detain him.
The arrest stemmed from an investigation that began about 5:34 p.m., when Denton police were dispatched to the 2800 block of Paisley Street after a domestic disturbance was reported there. The caller said multiple people at his house refused to leave.
Dispatchers advised police that at some point a firearm was brandished.
The caller provided a description of one of the people accused of refusing to leave. As police were en route to the home, they saw a man matching the description walking west on Paisley Street.
When the man noticed the police, ran toward West Oak Street, according to a police report. The report states he continued running, jumping over multiple gates until he stopped in the 300 block of Bellaire Drive.
Police reportedly found him standing next to a camper. He allegedly ran into a backyard and lied down, whereupon police placed him in handcuffs, according to the report. When asked why he ran, the man allegedly said he doesn’t like police.
Police contacted the caller who said he invited a female guest over. She invited the 35-year-old man and others over as well. It didn’t appear from the report that the caller knew the other people, police spokesperson Amy Cunningham said.
The caller said he was initially fine with that because he thought it would be for a few hours. But hours turned into a couple of days and the group refused to leave, the caller said. When the group refused to leave, the caller said he grabbed his gun.
The report states the caller didn’t point the gun at any of the guests. He wasn’t charged with any offenses. But police advised that he should not threaten people with firearms, according to the report.
The 35-year-old arrested, who had warrants on two pending misdemeanor assault charges, also was jailed on suspicion of evading arrest or detention. Denton County court records indicate he has been convicted of five felonies including drug possession, burglary of habitation and forgery.
As of Wednesday afternoon, he remained in the Denton City Jail with his bond set at $7,500.
Other reports
S. Elm and Myrtle streets — A 45-year-old man with a criminal history of burglarizing vehicles was allegedly found breaking into someone’s car and wearing another person's clothing Tuesday, according to a police report.
At about 8:07 p.m., police were dispatched to the 600 block of Myrtle Street for a burglary in progress call. The caller said he saw a man inside his vehicle.
Police arrived at the scene and located the man. They also spoke with the caller, who said the man was wearing clothes from inside his vehicle.
After placing the suspect in custody, police searched the man and allegedly found a debit card that belonged to a juvenile girl. She said her debit card had been inside her vehicle on South Elm Street. The report does not specify whether the debit card was used without permission, according to a police report.
Police also allegedly found items that belonged to the girl’s mother. They went to the mother’s home on South Elm Street.
The mother wasn’t home at the time. But her vehicle was parked outside. On the phone, police asked if she had left her vehicle unlocked. The mother said she wasn’t sure. Police checked the door handle and found the vehicle was unlocked. A backpack, papers and a debit card were missing from the vehicle, according to the report.
Believing he broke into both vehicles, police arrested the man. Police learned he has two prior misdemeanor convictions for burglary of a vehicle.
Due to the prior convictions, police advised he be prosecuted on a state jail felony vehicle burglary charge. Police also recommended he be prosecuted on a felony charge of fraudulent use/possession of less than five items of identifying information.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the man was in the city jail on bonds totaling $20,000.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 416 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.
