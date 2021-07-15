A woman passed out in her car at a gas station allegedly had heroin inside a child’s diaper bag Wednesday evening, according to a police report.
The Denton Police Department was dispatched to QuikTrip, 3701 South Interstate 35E, after a caller said they saw a woman passed out in a vehicle with a baby. The report says she refused medical treatment when paramedics arrived and the child is referred to as an infant.
Police confirmed the woman had warrants out of South Carolina. Inside a diaper bag in the car, officers allegedly found six syringes, two spoons and a brown, sticky substance that tested positive for heroin.
She was arrested and charged with abandoning or endangering a child and possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 under 1 gram. The report did not say what happened to the child after the arrest.
Other reports
300 block of Sunset Street — An angel statue and door frame at Denton Vintage Market were reported damaged Wednesday morning, but nothing was taken from the store, according to a police report.
Police responded to the burglary around 10:56 a.m. after a caller said someone broke into the building the night before. They told police they weren’t sure if someone was inside the business.
Officers cleared the business and found no intruders, but did see the front door frame appeared to be kicked in. A statue of an angel near the door was also broken.
A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
9100 block of Teasley Lane — After speaking with multiple employees, police believe a caller made a false report about a robbery at the business, according to a police report.
Police were dispatched to a robbery call at an unnamed store after a caller said a man with a machete was trying to take things. The report says they spoke with multiple employees and none of them had heard of any disturbances.
The incident is being investigated as a false alarm report.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 451 service and officer-initiated calls and made 14 arrests.
From Wednesday to Thursday, 42 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.
