A man reported his Uber driver accused him of putting ice down his shirt and threatened him with a knife Sunday, police reported.
At about 2:57 a.m., Denton police were dispatched to a suspicious activity call in the 800 block of South Welch Street.
Officers spoke to the caller, who said his Uber ride left him feeling afraid and confused. He said when he got into the vehicle, the driver accused him of putting ice down the back of his shirt.
The driver grabbed a knife and held it up to the man, according to the report. The driver said he’d hurt the passenger if he tried to do anything else.
The man said the driver drove recklessly on the way to his desired location. When they arrived, the report states the driver told him, “Get the f--k out of my car.”
Police are still investigating the incident as a terroristic threat causing fear of imminent serious bodily injury.
Other reports
1900 block of Jacqueline Drive — A 27-year-old man was arrested after he caused cuts and scrapes to an officer’s arm and face, according to a police report.
At about 8:12 a.m., police were dispatched to a residence regarding a domestic disturbance. A woman said her boyfriend “was going crazy” and destroying the house. She said her boyfriend had a knife and was trying to harm himself.
Neither the woman nor the man said what led to his behavior, police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said.
When police arrived, they told the man to come outside. Police learned the man had a warrant for possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 3.
The man came to the door but refused to exit. Police saw the man had blood on his shirt coming from a cut on his arm, according to the report.
The man shut the door and came out a while later with some of his belongings. When police tried to speak with him, he took a quick step back, according to the report.
Believing he was about to flee, police moved to detain him. Police tried to calm the man down, according to the report, but he resisted by pulling away from officers and quickly bending down.
The report states his resistance caused an officer to cut his forearm and scrape his face on a brick wall.
The officer said this caused him pain, and he had to be treated by medics, according to the report.
The man was charged with assaulting a peace officer and resisting arrest, search or transport, in addition to being arrested on the warrant for possession.
1600 block of Teasley Lane — A 45-year-old man arrested for criminal trespassing Sunday told officers he would fight them before they shot him with a Taser stun gun, according to a police report.
At about 7:39 p.m., police were dispatched to a business regarding a criminal trespass. The employee said the man was asked to leave but refused, and a manager said they wanted to press charges.
When police arrived, they recognized the man from multiple other interactions, according to the report. Dispatch advised police the man had an active criminal trespass for that location.
The man had a screwdriver in his hand, the report states. Police told him they were going to place him under arrest and told him to drop the tool.
The man got upset and put the screwdriver in his pocket, according to the report. He said he would fight officers if they tried to touch him. The report states police knew the man to be combative from previous interactions.
After negotiations with the man failed, a supervisor deployed a Taser to detain the man. When the effects of the Taser wore off, the man allegedly began to pull away from officers and kicked at them.
Police were able to handcuff the man. It is department policy for police to have medics assess a person when a Taser was deployed, Beckwith said. But no treatment was required, according to the report.
The man was charged with criminal trespass and resisting arrest, search or transport.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 349 service and officer-initiated calls and made nine arrests.