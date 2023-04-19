Blotter

Two men reported early Tuesday that they were stabbed by a stranger outside their hotel room, according to a police report. Their injuries were not considered life-threatening.

At about 12:46 a.m., police were dispatched to the 800 block of South Interstate 35E for a stabbing call. The caller said there was a man in a hotel lobby with a stab wound.

