Two men reported early Tuesday that they were stabbed by a stranger outside their hotel room, according to a police report. Their injuries were not considered life-threatening.
At about 12:46 a.m., police were dispatched to the 800 block of South Interstate 35E for a stabbing call. The caller said there was a man in a hotel lobby with a stab wound.
When police arrived, they found two men with injuries. One said someone had just stabbed him. He had a laceration on his hand. Another man walked up with lacerations on his arms.
The man with lacerations to his arms was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The man with the laceration on his hand was treated at the scene.
During the investigation, police learned that an unknown male allegedly attacked the men outside their hotel room door.
While the report is listed as an aggravated robbery, police spokesperson Amy Cunningham said the robbery aspect of the incident was not detailed in the report. Police are still investigating the circumstances around the stabbing.
Other reports
500 block of South Bradshaw Street — A group of teens reported Tuesday they were assaulted by two men at a park, according to a police report.
At about 12:42 p.m., police were dispatched to the 600 block of Chambers Street for a disturbance. The caller, a third party, said men were trying to fight her child. She said they were no longer at the location.
Police spoke with the woman who said her son and daughter and a friend’s son were at Fred Moore Park. All three are teenagers age 17 and younger.
The three were walking home when they got into a verbal altercation. The woman's daughter said two adult men they didn’t know approached and got involved in the argument. One of the men struck her in the face, she said.
The report states the son of the mother’s friend had a cut on his cheek and was bleeding. But he had left the area by the time police arrived. The woman wasn’t sure if he was bleeding because he was hit or for some other reason.
Police are still investigating the incident as assault causing bodily injury and aggravated assault causing bodily injury. The offenses differ by the severity of the injuries. But Cunningham said the report did not offer an explanation of the injuries or why the report was categorized as both offenses.
4000 block of Teasley Lane — A vape shop that was burglarized on Sunday was burglarized again on Tuesday, possibly by the same people, according to a police report.
At about 2:49 a.m., police were dispatched to a burglary alarm call. The same building was burglarized on Sunday after two people threw concrete through a glass door.
When police arrived, they saw a few vape cartridges on the ground along with some broken glass from the previous burglary. The store had a piece of cardboard taped to the window frame and a counter pressed up against it to try to secure the broken door. Police observed the cardboard had been detached and the counter was pushed away.
The burglars appeared to have entered through the already broken window, but Cunningham said it's possible the alarm was set off due to motion activation.
The store manager arrived to assess what had been taken. They are still working to total everything, the report states, but thought that over $750 in merchandise was missing.
After watching security footage from the incident, the manager said they believe the two burglars from the other night returned on Tuesday and further burglarized the store.
Police are still investigating the burglaries.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 398 service and officer-initiated calls and made seven arrests.
