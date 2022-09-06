An intoxicated 49-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly yelled racial slurs and threatened the lives of hospital staff Monday, according to a police report.
At about 11:25 p.m., police were dispatched to Texas Health Presbyterian in the 3000 block of Interstate 35 regarding a disturbance. Hospital staff said a man was being physically aggressive and threatening people.
The man allegedly called one female staff member racial slurs and threatened to slit her throat. Hospital security said he then continued to yell racial slurs and threaten to slit other people's throats.
He was detained by hospital security, according to the report. When police got closer to the man, the report states they could smell alcohol coming from him.
Hospital staff wanted the man removed because of his threats, and police believed if he was allowed to leave the hospital, he would be a danger to himself or others, according to the report.
He was arrested and charged with alcohol public intoxication and transported to the city jail.
Other reports
3500 block of Interstate 35E — After calling a hospital staff member homophobic slurs Monday, a 38-year-old man was charged with disorderly conduct, according to a police report.
At about 2:20 p.m., an off-duty officer at Medical City Denton was alerted by staff about a man being verbally abusive. Police responded and heard the man use profanity and make threats toward hospital staff.
The man allegedly cursed at one staff member and called him homophobic slurs. The report states that the staff member was offended and told police he wanted to press charges.
The man was discharged from the hospital, and police placed him under arrest. He was transported to the city jail and charged with disorderly conduct abusive language in a public place.
4000 block of Interstate 35 — A restaurant reported Monday that two people stole several hundred dollars' worth of grease from their grease trap, according to a police report.
At about 12:13 p.m., police were dispatched in regards to a theft that occurred Saturday.
Police spoke with the restaurant owner, who said two unknown culprits stole about $300 worth of grease from the grease trap, which was secured with a lock. The owner had surveillance footage that captured the incident at about 3:47 a.m.
The owner said the grease goes into the grease trap and is recycled for profit. The grease trap can hold up to $400 worth of grease, according to the report.
Police are still investigating the incident.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 318 service and officer-initiated calls and made six arrests.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.