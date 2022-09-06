Blotter
DRC

An intoxicated 49-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly yelled racial slurs and threatened the lives of hospital staff Monday, according to a police report.

At about 11:25 p.m., police were dispatched to Texas Health Presbyterian in the 3000 block of Interstate 35 regarding a disturbance. Hospital staff said a man was being physically aggressive and threatening people.

