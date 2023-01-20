Police are investigating two possibly related incidents in which clerks at gas stations were robbed at gunpoint Thursday morning, according to a police report.
At about 3:45 a.m., Denton police were dispatched to a robbery call at the Valero gas station at 700 S. Interstate 35E. A clerk said he was robbed at gunpoint.
Detectives responded to the scene to investigate. The report states two men robbed the store and got away with cash and cigarettes. But at the time of the report, the clerk was unsure how much cash they took or what the value of the cigarettes was.
Detectives plan to review surveillance footage of the incident.
Not long after, at about 4:21 a.m., police were dispatched to another robbery at a 7-Eleven at 2225 W. University Drive. Dispatch informed police that a clerk was robbed at gunpoint.
The clerk told police there was one man who stole cash from the store. At the time of the report, he wasn’t sure exactly how much was taken.
Detectives responded to the scene and are investigating the possibility that both aggravated robberies were related. The two gas stations are 5 miles apart and would be about an 8-minute drive on the interstate in light traffic.
Other reports
1800 block of North Elm Street — A woman reported Thursday the windows at her business were shot at overnight, according to a police report.
At about 8:28 a.m., police took a criminal mischief report over the phone. A woman said someone shot the windows of her floor-covering business.
The woman told police she got to the building at about 8:15 a.m. and noticed the windows were shattered. The report states upon further inspection, it looked like the windows were shot with a BB gun. She estimated it would cost about $4,000 to replace the damaged windows.
It’s unclear from the report whether the business has surveillance cameras, police spokesperson Amy Cunningham said. But the woman told police she would provide them with photos of the windows and she wants to press charges if a suspect is identified.
Police are still investigating the incident. Criminal mischief between $2,500 and $30,000 is a state jail felony punishable by 180 days to two years in jail and a fine of up to $10,000.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 414 service and officer-initiated calls and made six arrests.
