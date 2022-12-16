Police arrested two people on felony charges Thursday and are expecting to arrest one more after they located a truck stolen from the owner’s son, according to a police report.
The Denton Record-Chronicle reported in Thursday’s blotter that a father reported his truck, a Nissan Titan valued at $72,000, was stolen while his adult son was borrowing it. The report stated the son had some guests over that he said he didn’t know very well. He fell asleep and woke up to find them and the truck gone.
At about 9:06 a.m. Thursday, police were dispatched to the intersection of Interstate 35W for a burglary in progress. The caller reported they saw people back a Nissan pickup up to a gate and then leave it there. The tag the caller provided returned as stolen out of the Denton Police Department.
Police saw a sedan head out of a nearby driveway to the access road and drive off. The report states police were stationed at the only entrance or exit that would not require someone to cross through private property to access the road.
Police conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle, which had three occupants. They said they were taking pictures of artwork.
The 28-year-old man driving and one of the passengers, a 29-year-old woman, had warrants out for their arrest. Police released the backseat passenger, a man, from the scene.
After police placed them under arrest, they searched the sedan. The report states they found various items with Nissan branding, such as a backpack, pouch and floor mats, along with towing equipment.
Police confirmed the truck was reported stolen and contacted the father and son, who were able to verify that the items found in the arrestees’ sedan belonged to them. The father and son also verified that a set of keys released to the backseat passenger belonged to them.
The man and woman were charged with burglary of a vehicle and engaging in organized criminal activity. Police are obtaining warrants to arrest and charge the backseat passenger.Burglary of a vehicle is a Class A misdemeanor. Engaging in organized criminal activity is one category higher than the most serious offense, according to Texas Penal Code, making this alleged offense a state jail felony.
Other reports
5900 block of Parkplace Drive — A woman reported Thursday that someone burglarized her home the day before after she left it unlocked, according to a police report.
At about 10:10 a.m., police spoke with a woman who said she left her home from about 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday and returned to find someone had stolen her purse. She said she didn’t lock her door because she was only going to be gone for a short time.
When she got home, she saw one of the drawers was slid out. But she initially thought her cats might’ve moved things.
Later she wasn’t able to find her purse, which had been hanging inside the house. She valued the purse at $20. It contained her credit cards and identification.
She said she was going to ask neighbors if they had any security footage of the incident. Police are still investigating the burglary.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 344 service and officer-initiated calls and made nine arrests.
