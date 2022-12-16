Denton police vehicle
DRC file photo

Police arrested two people on felony charges Thursday and are expecting to arrest one more after they located a truck stolen from the owner’s son, according to a police report.

The Denton Record-Chronicle reported in Thursday’s blotter that a father reported his truck, a Nissan Titan valued at $72,000, was stolen while his adult son was borrowing it. The report stated the son had some guests over that he said he didn’t know very well. He fell asleep and woke up to find them and the truck gone.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

