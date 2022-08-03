Blotter
DRC

A man and woman were arrested Tuesday after police caught them performing a sexual act near Quakertown Park, where a group of children could have seen them, according to a police report.

At about 3:11 p.m. an officer pulled into the parking lot of City Hall on East McKinney Street near Quakertown Park. As the officer was about to leave the parking lot, he noticed a man lying on top of a woman on a park bench.

