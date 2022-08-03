A man and woman were arrested Tuesday after police caught them performing a sexual act near Quakertown Park, where a group of children could have seen them, according to a police report.
At about 3:11 p.m. an officer pulled into the parking lot of City Hall on East McKinney Street near Quakertown Park. As the officer was about to leave the parking lot, he noticed a man lying on top of a woman on a park bench.
Additional officers arrived on the scene and observed the man intimately touching the woman, police reported. As police began walking over to the two, they reported seeing the man pull down the woman’s pants and place his head near her crotch.
Police approached the man and woman, both 43, and they both started apologizing, according to the report. They said they thought they were in a more secluded place.
There were several other people in the area, and shortly after officers stopped the couple, a group of children walked out of a building about 300 feet away, according to the report.
The man and woman both were arrested and charged with public lewdness. They were transported to the city jail without incident.
Other reports
100 block of West University Drive — An intoxicated 36-year-old man told police his vehicle was stolen after he drove to CVS at 5 a.m. Tuesday, suggesting he had been at the store for 16 hours prior to his arrest, according to a police report.
At about 9:07 p.m., police were dispatched to CVS after a call from an employee about an intoxicated man in the store. The employee said the man purchased beer and mentioned something about trying to find his vehicle.
The man had previously called dispatchers to report his vehicle stolen, but most of what he said was unintelligible, according to the report.
When police arrived at the store, the report states they found the man sitting on the ground outside, drinking a beer. He told them someone had stolen his vehicle.
Officers asked him how he got to the store, and the man said he drove there around 5 a.m., 16 hours prior. Police asked the man where he was before coming to CVS, and he said “dancing.”
The man smelled strongly of alcohol, had delayed responses and had slow, slurred speech, according to the report. Police were unable to get adequate information from him to make a stolen vehicle report.
He was arrested on a charge of alcohol public intoxication and transported to the city jail. The report states officers told him they would follow up with him later about his allegedly stolen vehicle.
1600 block of East McKinney Street — A 43-year-old man wearing only a tank top around his waist was arrested Tuesday outside a Dollar General, according to a police report.
At about 8:06 a.m., police were dispatched to a Dollar General store regarding a disturbance. The caller, an employee, said a semi-nude man was getting aggressive with customers.
When police arrived, the report states, they found the man wearing only a tank top around his waist and no other clothing. He appeared disoriented, had a heat rash on most of his body, and his feet were filthy as if he had been walking for days, according to the report.
Police called paramedics to check on the man. Medics provided him with water, but the man declined medical attention, according to the report.
He had dilated pupils and jerky, erratic movements, which officers believed were the side effects of him using a drug such as meth, according to the report.
The man said he does partake in methamphetamine, but he couldn’t remember the last time he did so, police reported. The report states he appeared agitated and mumbled incoherently.
The man was arrested and charged with public intoxication, nonalcohol.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 382 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.