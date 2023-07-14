Blotter
DRC

Two 19-year-old men were arrested and charged with criminal trespass as they were wandering the halls of Guyer High School overnight, according to a Denton Police report.

At about 3:13 a.m. Thursday, officers were dispatched to Guyer High School, located at 7501 Teasley Lane.

