Two 19-year-old men were arrested and charged with criminal trespass as they were wandering the halls of Guyer High School overnight, according to a Denton Police report.
At about 3:13 a.m. Thursday, officers were dispatched to Guyer High School, located at 7501 Teasley Lane.
The report says video surveillance showed two men wandering the school’s halls.
Officers arrived and saw a vehicle parked outside the school, and officers were able to look up the registered owner of the vehicle. The report says the vehicle belonged to one of the suspects’ mothers.
Officers were able to get in contact with one of the suspects via phone and asked them to exit the school, with which they complied. The report doesn’t specify how officers contacted the suspect’s phone number.
The report states both men said they were bored and wanted to wander the hallways of their old school. The report says the men may have entered the school from an unsecured door.
Both were arrested and charged with criminal trespass.
Other reports
3500 North Bonnie Brae Street — An apartment complex employee said she was hit by a woman with a water bottle, according to a police report.
At about 9:13 a.m. Thursday, officers were dispatched to the area for an assault call. The apartment complex employee said the incident had occurred the day before.
She told officers they had issues with nonresidents using the pool area. She approached two women she didn’t recognize as residents and asked them to provide ID or an apartment number.
Both women refused. The employee followed both women as they were leaving in an attempt to get their vehicle’s license plate. At that point, one of the women got out of the vehicle and allegedly hit her with a water bottle, the report says.
The employee would like to pursue charges and wants both women criminally trespassed from the apartment complex if apprehended by police.
The incident is under investigation.
100 block of Avenue A — A 23-year-old man was arrested on a charge of alcohol-based public intoxication for trying to cause an altercation, according to a police report.
At about 2:02 a.m. Thursday, officers were patrolling the area when they observed a group disturbance.
The group consisted of two men and two women yelling at a shirtless man, identified as the 23-year-old suspect.
The suspect was attempting to push through the group. The report says a friend of the suspect was trying to hold him back from the group.
This led to another yelling match as the suspect tried to reengage the group when they were leaving.
Officers asked the suspect what had happened, and he said that he was trying to defend himself from the group.
The man attempted to get into his vehicle, but officers were able to stop him. Officers reported the man’s speech was slurred and that he walked heavily footed.
The man was arrested, charged and transported to a local jail.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 413 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.
