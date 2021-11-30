A pair of 22-year-old twins with their faces covered were found with Honda tires and rims in their backseat while parked next to a Honda missing its tires early Monday, according to a police report.
A 911 caller dialed police and said two people were in the parking lot at the Ridgecrest Apartments and taking wheels off a vehicle. The Denton Police Department responded around 4:01 a.m. to the 1200 block of Dallas Drive and found two men sitting in a vehicle next to a Honda that was missing its tires and was perched on bricks.
The report says one of the twins had a rag over his face and the other had his jacket hood pulled tight to hide his face. Four Honda rims and tires were in the backseat of their car as they were parked next to a Honda.
The driver allegedly told police he was there to pick someone up. Officers spoke with the owner of the Honda who said the twins didn’t have permission to take the wheels, according to the report.
The tires and rims were valued at about $1,874.76 total. The twins were arrested and charged with theft of property between $750 and $2,500.
Other reports
1900 block of Brinker Road — A man who walked out of Home Depot Monday with stolen goods ditched the $401.97 in merchandise after asset protection staff tried to stop him, according to a police report.
Officers took a theft report around 1:21 p.m. Home Depot staff told police a man walked out of the store with a cart containing a $129 vacuum, a $129 Ryobi Combo Kit, a $124 keypad security set and a $19.97 waterproof speaker.
The report says employees attempted to stop him after he passed all points of sale, and he ran back into the store. Staff reported he then ran out of the store again and fled in a vehicle at a high speed. All the merchandise was recovered. An investigation is ongoing.
600 block of East Hickory Street — A father and daughter went to the Police Department Monday evening to report the teenager had been getting threatening messages, according to a police report.
The 15-year-old told police she knows who is sending them. The family reported she’s in fear for her safety. An investigation is ongoing.
1800 block of South Loop 288 — A Best Buy shopper left the store after a short trip in to find his $15,000 Ford pickup truck missing, according to a police report.
He told officers he was in the store for 15 to 20 minutes and parked in the Best Buy parking lot. When he came back out around 2:05 p.m., he discovered his white Ford F-150 was gone.
The report says he had tools in his truck, worth between $2,000 and $5,000. A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 322 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.
From Monday to Tuesday, 37 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.