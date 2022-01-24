A 71-year-old man is accused of threatening a tow truck driver with a gun Sunday afternoon, according to a police report.
The man, a resident of the Renaissance Courts apartments in the 1200 block of Hickory Street, allegedly saw a tow trucker start to impound his vehicle and pointed his handgun at the driver. The Denton Police Department report says apartment management called the wrecker to tow the vehicle and a trailer.
The vehicle owner allegedly told the tow truck driver to put the vehicle back and that he wouldn’t ask twice. According to the report, footage from a video camera nearby showed the 71-year-old pointing a gun at the trucker.
The owner was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Other reports
1800 block of South Loop 288 — Police are looking into a specific man after a store employee said he threw a baseball through the window Sunday, according to a police report.
The baseball bat shattered the window fully but no one was hurt when the glass shattered. The report says it was a former employee who threw the ball and then fled. An investigation is ongoing.
4000 block of Mesa Drive — While responding to a suspicious person call Sunday morning, police arrested a 21-year-old man who allegedly lied about his identity to them, according to a police report.
The man is accused of giving police an incorrect name and date of birth. The report says police were let into the residence by a woman who answered the door after they heard a woman screaming “that hurts.”
While searching the room, police found identifying information that didn’t belong to anybody in the room and took the items for evidence. They’re still investigating that part of the report and arrested only the man who allegedly lied about his identity. He was charged with failure to identify giving false or fictitious information.
Interstate 35E — Officers followed an allegedly intoxicated driver for several miles past the exit for State School and Mayhill roads, according to a police report.
A caller dialed 911 about a reckless driver, but the report didn’t list a time. The report says the driver couldn’t stay in one lane and was driving onto curbs and medians on the highway. Police turned on their lights and sirens to try to stop the driver, but they allegedly continued on for several miles.
When they did stop the driver, they determined he was intoxicated. He was charged with driving while intoxicated and fleeing a police officer. The DWI charge was enhanced because he had one previous conviction. The report didn't say if he was driving northbound or southbound.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 264 service and officer-initiated calls and made 11 arrests.
From Sunday to Monday, 23 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.