Three people cited for theft at Walmart Monday allegedly ate beef jerky and candy in the store without paying for it on top of skip-scanning items, according to a police report.
Walmart staff at the South Loop 288 location had the two women, ages 31 and 37, and a 32-year-old man detained for theft around 5:40 p.m. Monday when the Denton Police Department arrived.
Staffers told police that the three of them ate beef jerky and candy while they were walking through the store. The report says none of them paid for the treats and they got rid of the wrappers by tossing them in the store’s aisles.
The three are also accused of skip-scanning items, but the merchandise wasn’t included in the report. The items came out to $75.22 between the three of them and included the jerky and candy.
They were all given citations for theft under $100 and were given criminal trespass notices for all Walmart locations in Denton. They were then released.
Other reports
2500 block of Laney Road — Police arrested a 33-year-old man on a warrant from an incident earlier this month when he assaulted his girlfriend and kept her from calling 911, according to a police report.
On Oct. 19, he allegedly kept her in the car even as she was trying to get out during a verbal argument. He’s accused of grabbing her phone and keeping it when she told him she would call the cops, as well as strangling, striking and threatening her.
He was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily injury to a family member, interference with an emergency request for assistance and theft of property between $100 and $750.
1200 block of Stanley Street — A 911 caller said someone took his $500 mountain bike from his open garage between Friday and Monday, according to a police report.
The report didn’t say if his garage door was open the entire time between Friday and Monday for someone to come in and take his bike. The bike is a black and gray Fuji Absolute 27. A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
3500 block of South Interstate 35E — A leaf blower was among some of the items taken from an unnamed professional building between Saturday and Monday, according to a police report.
The owner reported someone broke into the property and took their battery-powered leaf blower and the charger as well as a drain cleaning machine. The values of the tools weren’t included in the report.
A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 332 service and officer-initiated calls and made four arrests.
From Monday to Tuesday, 27 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.