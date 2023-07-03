Police vehicle Denton
Buy Now
DRC file photo

A missing rear license plate tipped off Denton police to a possible problem at about 7:30 p.m. Sunday. 

Patrol officers saw the car in an oil change business parking lot near the intersection of Mesa Drive and Bandera Street on Sunday night. The officers initiated a traffic stop, then saw the car drive over the curb into a parking lot instead of using the driveway. 

LUCINDA BREEDING-GONZALES can be reached at 940-566-6877 and via Twitter at @LBreedingDRC.

0
0
0
0
0