A missing rear license plate tipped off Denton police to a possible problem at about 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
Patrol officers saw the car in an oil change business parking lot near the intersection of Mesa Drive and Bandera Street on Sunday night. The officers initiated a traffic stop, then saw the car drive over the curb into a parking lot instead of using the driveway.
Officers approached the driver and immediately smelled marijuana when the driver rolled down the window, according to a police report. The driver, a 32-year-old man, told officers he was borrowing the car but didn't realize the rear plate was missing.
Officers discovered the car had been reported stolen in Denton, and that the car's license plate was reported missing in Fort Worth.
The officers searched the vehicle and contacted the owner to claim it. The driver admitted to smoking marijuana several hours before the traffic stop, but denied using any other substances. During a search, officers reported they found a debit card that belonged to someone else, as well as a small amount of meth.
The driver was arrested on several charges: unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance and driving while intoxicated. He was booked into the city jail.
Vehicle break-ins
Police responded to a number of vehicle break-ins on Sunday.
1300 block of Oak Valley — A man told police he'd arrived home at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday, and when he went outside at 6:30 a.m. Sunday, he discovered that the center console of his car was open and his wallet and a small amount of cash were missing. The owner said his car had been unlocked.
1500 block of Centre Place Drive — A man told police a burglar had made a sizable dent in his inventory. At about 7:22 a.m., a man told officers someone had broken into his vehicle, leaving some of his belongings on the ground near the car. The burglar took his wallet, a speaker box and some tools, valued all together at $3,000.
700 block of West Hickory Street — A man made a report at the Denton Police Department at about 3 p.m. Sunday that he had left town on Saturday, and when he returned on Sunday, he saw that his vehicle had been broken into. He saw that one of the car doors was open, with damage to the driver's side door. The burglar stole a loaded rifle.
Other reports
600 block of East Hickory Street — A woman came to the Denton Police Department at 1:16 p.m. Sunday to report her car stolen.
The woman said she had posted her vehicle, a blue Nissan Sentra, on Facebook Marketplace. A prospective buyer contacted her and arranged a test drive. The buyer gave an ID to the woman and took the car for the test drive, but did not return.
Police have not determined if the identification card provided was fake.
Roundup
The Denton Police Department fielded 331 calls and made six arrests Sunday.
