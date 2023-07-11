A manager at LSA Burger Co. reported Monday that a safe containing money was stolen from the restaurant overnight, according to a police report.
At about 8:27 a.m., police were dispatched to a burglary call at the restaurant, at 113 W. Hickory St. The caller reported that the safe was missing.
When officers arrived, they spoke with the manager, who said they last saw the safe when closing the night before around 11:30 p.m. The safe contained several thousand dollars.
Officers reviewed surveillance footage that captured three people entering the restaurant. It’s unclear from the report what time this occurred, police spokesperson Amy Cunningham said. The report also does not specify any identifying information about the suspects, she said.
Other reports
North Carroll Boulevard and Panhandle Street — A man was struck by a vehicle while crossing North Carroll Boulevard on Tuesday morning, according to dispatch call notes.
Police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said Tuesday around noon that the crash report had not been complete yet. But she and Denton Fire Department spokesperson David Boots provided some details about the crash.
At about 12:01 a.m., dispatch received a call from a driver who said she just struck a woman in the roadway, according to the report.
Denton police and fire responded to the crash scene at about 12:06 a.m. The injured pedestrian was actually male, not female, Boots said. He was transported to a local hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.
There are no stoplights, stop signs or crosswalks at the intersection of North Carroll and Panhandle Street. The next closest crosswalk is 0.2 miles south, an estimated 3-minute walk, at West Congress Street. The closest crosswalk to the north would be 0.3 miles away, or a 5-minute walk, at Crescent Street.
The city of Denton’s Vision Zero initiative states that no one should be killed or suffer lifelong injuries because of a roadway crash and that a city should integrate “human failing” in its approach to transportation design.
“Vision Zero recognizes that people will sometimes make mistakes, so the road system and related policies should be designed to ensure those inevitable mistakes do not result in severe injuries or fatalities,” the Vision Zero Network webpage reads.
500 block of East Windsor Drive — A woman reported Monday that two men broke into her apartment and claimed they meant to enter the one next door, according to a police report.
At about 2:15 p.m., police responded to a burglary of habitation call at an apartment complex. The caller said she was inside her apartment when she heard a loud noise that sounded like her window was being forced open.
She went to investigate and saw that a man had broken the frame of her window and was coming into her apartment. She reported he was accompanied by another man.
One of them told her they had the wrong place and meant to enter the neighboring apartment. She said they put the screen back on her window and left without going to the neighboring apartment.
Police are still investigating the incident.
1900 block of Shady Oaks Drive — A Denton Municipal Electric employee reported Monday that someone stole from one of the substations overnight, according to a police report.
At about 3:37 a.m., police were dispatched to a suspicious activity call at a DME substation. Dispatch advised officers that an alarm was set off, indicating a possible burglary.
When officers arrived, the report states, they saw the fence had not been cut and there were no signs of a burglary. They then walked the property with a DME employee.
The employee said he noticed about $100 of copper wire was missing. Cunningham said it appears from the report that this was scrap wire.
Police are still investigating the theft.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 407 service and officer-initiated calls and made five arrests.
