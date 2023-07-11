LSA Burger Co.

LSA Burger Co. is located at 113 W. Hickory St. on the Square.

 DRC file photo

A manager at LSA Burger Co. reported Monday that a safe containing money was stolen from the restaurant overnight, according to a police report.

At about 8:27 a.m., police were dispatched to a burglary call at the restaurant, at 113 W. Hickory St. The caller reported that the safe was missing.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

0
0
0
0
0