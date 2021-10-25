Three people used a screwdriver to remove three iPhones from display mounts in a store’s electronic section on Oct. 16, according to a police report.
The report, which was taken by the Denton Police Department on Sunday, didn’t explain why South Loop 288 Walmart staff didn’t report the theft sooner.
Loss prevention staff told Denton police that on Oct. 16, three people went into the store and walked toward the electronics section. The report says the three thieves didn’t see any employees in the area, so they started to remove cellphones from the display mounts but failed.
They then went to the hardware section and grabbed a screwdriver, which they then used to remove the three phones from the display, according to the report. The phones taken were an $1,149 iPhone 13 Pro Max, a $874 iPhone 12 Pro Max and a $549 iPhone 11. The damaged display mounts cost $79 each.
The report says there’s surveillance footage of the incident. The three thieves haven’t been located, but an investigation is ongoing. The report didn’t say if they also took the screwdriver.
Other reports
1200 block of Bernard Street — A 20-year-old Oklahoma woman allegedly refused to leave a Denton man’s house after she grabbed her things following the end of his party early Sunday, according to a police report.
The arrested woman allegedly refused to leave the caller’s house after he let her in to grab her things, saying she had to leave right after. She started to argue with him, accusing him of not taking better care of her friend and fighting because of his reasoning for ending the party, the report says.
The nature of the man and woman’s friend’s relationship wasn’t included in the report.
She admitted to police that she drank two beers and one Twisted Tea, another alcoholic beverage. The report says police determined she was intoxicated after having her do the horizontal gaze nystagmus test.
According to the report, the friend she was with was the only person the suspect knew in Denton and she was no longer there. She didn’t have a sober party to pick her up, so police arrested her on a count of public intoxication.
600 block of East Hickory Street — A dispute over loud music around 1 a.m. led to one neighbor threatening to kill another, according to a police report.
Police were dispatched to a Denton neighborhood around 1:09 a.m. to a terroristic threat report. The street name isn’t included because the 911 caller said she was fearful of retaliation and more threats.
The caller told police her neighbor was playing loud music around 1 a.m., so she told them to turn it down. According to the report, her neighbor’s friend told the caller they would “put a bullet in [her] head.”
A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 264 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.
From Sunday to Monday, 30 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.