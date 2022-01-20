Denton police seized over $3,000 and more than 28 pounds of marijuana Wednesday from a 23-year-old man who allegedly admitted to selling drugs, according to a police report.
Narcotics detectives had been investigating the 23-year-old this month and got a search warrant on Wednesday for his home in the 100 block of Bluebird Circle. Denton detectives, the Flower Mound Police Department and Denton County Sheriff’s Office set up surveillance at the home and saw the man leave his home after 3:30 p.m., according to the report.
Officers stopped him after he got into a car and searched him. The report says that he had $1,300, 5 grams of tetrahydrocannabinol extract, multiple phones and a gun. He allegedly had another $2,250, 143.5 grams of THC wax, 5 grams of THC extract vape pens, 209 grams of THC extract cartridges, a shotgun and miscellaneous ammunition in two different places in his house. Officers also found more than 28 pounds of marijuana inside the home.
He was arrested and charged with manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance in Penalty Group 2 between 4 and 400 grams, possession of marijuana between 5 and 50 pounds and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
The report says he waived his Miranda rights at the Police Department and admitted he was selling marijuana and THC.
Other reports
100 block of Avenue A — A man who was previously trespassed from The Garage snuck into the bar but was gone by the time police arrived, according to a report.
Officers in the area spoke to a bar security staffer who told them of the trespass around 1:09 a.m. Wednesday. The staffer saw the man inside the bar even though he didn’t have permission from the manager to enter. Police confirmed the man already had a criminal trespass notice from The Garage.
The report says there’s security footage of the man entering, but it’s not clear how they snuck in. An investigation is ongoing.
Fort Worth Drive and North Interstate 35E — A 911 caller told police he wasn’t sure who the two masked men who pointed guns at him Wednesday were, according to a police report.
A Denton police spokesperson said officers are following a couple of leads on who the men may be. The 911 caller around 2:14 p.m. said two men in one vehicle pointed two different weapons at him while he was also driving. He told police he lost sight of the men and wanted to report the incident to police.
An investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 327 service and officer-initiated calls and made four arrests.
From Wednesday to Thursday, 40 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.