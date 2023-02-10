Police are investigating a car theft from a Denton dealership. The report states the car has been driven across state lines.
At about 11:52 a.m. Thursday, police were dispatched to a theft call in the 3800 block of South Interstate 35E. A car dealership employee called and said one of their vehicles was missing.
The missing car is a white 2023 Genesis valued at $55,000. The report states the dealership still has keys to the vehicle.
The caller said the last time the dealership could account for the car was around noon on Feb. 3, but they believe it was taken the next day.
The dealership is still able to track the car and they believe it is in Oklahoma.
Police are still investigating the incident. Theft of property between $30,000 and $150,000 is typically a third-degree felony punishable by two to 10 years in prison.
Other reports
1700 block of West Oak Street — A 63-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant Thursday after she allegedly pulled a property manager into her apartment and assaulted her last month, according to a police report.
At about 1 p.m. Jan. 10, police were dispatched to a residence for a disturbance call. There were two callers who were upset with one another. Dispatchers advised them to separate until police arrived.
Once police arrived, they spoke with both women. The first woman is an employee of a property management company. She said she and another employee were trying to do some work in an occupied residence.
The employee said the 63-year-old resident was upset because she didn’t want the workers to enter. The employee said the resident used force to try to shut the door, but she was still standing in the doorway. The resident shut the door on her several times, closing it on her legs and her elbow. Unable to close the door, the resident allegedly pulled her into the apartment and pulled her to the ground.
The other employee called 911. They said they saw the resident grab the first employee into a bear hug and pull her in, then slam the door. They said they could hear a struggle inside.
During an interview with the resident, she claimed that no assault took place. She said she just fell backward, grabbed the employee, and they both fell.
No arrests were made at the time of the incident. However, the report states after further investigation, police determined the resident had assaulted the employee.
Police applied for a warrant for a charge of assault causing bodily injury. They served the warrant at about 9:30 a.m. Thursday.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 368 service and officer-initiated calls and made 16 arrests.
