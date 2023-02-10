Blotter
DRC

Police are investigating a car theft from a Denton dealership. The report states the car has been driven across state lines.

At about 11:52 a.m. Thursday, police were dispatched to a theft call in the 3800 block of South Interstate 35E. A car dealership employee called and said one of their vehicles was missing.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags