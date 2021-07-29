A tenant at an unnamed apartment complex Wednesday told police he found a bullet wedged into the wall in his closet, according to a police report.
The Denton Police Department was dispatched to the tenant’s 911 call around 7:44 a.m. Wednesday. The tenant in the 400 block of Coronado Drive said he heard a loud noise outside that sounded like a gunshot around 1:47 a.m., but he didn’t see anything when he got up to check.
The report says he woke up around 7:20 a.m. and found debris in his residence and a hole that went through a closet door. He reported finding a bullet wedged into the wall and found the bullet entered his apartment through a window frame.
He doesn’t know anyone that would’ve shot into his apartment and believes the incident was a random, accidental shooting. The report is still under investigation.
Other reports
300 block of West Oak Street — A dolly stolen from a shed belonging to Our Daily Bread was returned shortly after the theft was reported, according to a police report.
A woman reported around 12:17 p.m. that someone broke into the sheds belonging to the soup kitchen the night before and took a dolly and air conditioning unit. While she was speaking with police, someone told her that a man had returned the dolly earlier in the day.
That man claimed he found it by the Denton Square and brought it with him to Our Daily Bread, not knowing it belonged to them. The report says police found the lock on one shed was forcibly removed. The AC unit wasn’t recovered and was estimated to be worth $400.
600 block of West Eagle Drive — A 41-year-old man is accused of assaulting his cousin’s roommate and threatening her from alerting police on July 21 at University View Apartments, according to a police report.
The suspect was arrested Wednesday on two warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful restraint in connection to the incident on July 1. He allegedly struck the 21-year-old woman at her apartment, kicked her repeatedly and struck the top of her head with what she believed was a 40-oz. beer bottle.
Police responded to a welfare concern at her apartment on this day, but the suspect allegedly told her to stay silent and that he’d kill her if she made a sound. He allegedly held her down to prevent her from leaving or alerting police. She reported the incident on Sunday.
Police found the suspect Wednesday morning and arrested him on the warrants.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 444 service and officer-initiated calls and made nine arrests.
From Wednesday to Thursday, 30 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.