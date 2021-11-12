A 17-year-old allegedly evaded the Denton Police Department Thursday by speeding on the highway, turning off his vehicle lights and eventually running on foot into a field, according to a police report.
Around 9 p.m., police on Teasley Lane saw the driver pull out of a parking lot into the 1700 block of Teasley and fail to yield the right of way to another driver approaching on Interstate 35E. The report says police also had to break to avoid hitting this driver.
They attempted to stop the driver by turning on the patrol car’s emergency lights, and the driver allegedly sped up after first appearing to slow down.
According to the report, the boy is also accused of turning off his car lights, driving over 100 mph and weaving in between lanes and cars on the northbound I-35E. Police followed him as he got off the highway at the Loop 288 exit in north Denton, and then got back onto the highway headed southbound.
The report says the driver left the roadway and he stopped in the grass just north of the entrance ramp. He allegedly got out of the car and ran, jumping over a barbed wire fence.
There wasn’t anyone else in the car and police set up a perimeter to search for him near a field in the 4300 block of North Elm Street. Nearby business owners told police they saw the boy who matched the police’s description exit and then return to the field.
Police found him on the roof of a small building in this block and arrested him on a count of evading arrest or detention. The report says he didn’t say why he ran, but police did note he was reported missing and he was on probation in Denton County.
Officers called his parents, notified Denton County probation of his arrest and took him to the city jail.
Other reports
100 block of West University Drive — A man with an American flag wants to press charges against a man who threatened him with a gun if he held the flag upside down Thursday, according to a police report
Officers responded to a disturbance around 12:17 a.m. and found only the man with the flag at the scene. He reported that another man approached him, threatening to shoot him and beat him up if he flew the flag upside down.
Denton police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said they don’t know if he was actually holding the flag upside down.
The 911 caller wasn’t directly involved, but said they only saw the verbal argument and no gun present. The caller was able to give police a description of the other man. Officers are investigating the incident as a terroristic threat.
600 block of East Hickory Street — A woman who has had previous problems with her neighbor told police Thursday that he walked past her and displayed a gun, according to a police report
The Denton resident near Strickland Middle School said she’s had previous altercations with this neighbor. She reported Thursday that he walked past her and pulled his shirt up, revealing a handgun tucked into his waistband.
The report says he’s previously told her he’d get his gun during arguments. An investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 352 service and officer-initiated calls and made two arrests.
From Thursday to Friday, 15 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.