A 37-year-old who was already booked into the Denton County Jail was connected to a burglary Wednesday where he allegedly stole eight bicycles worth about $25,000 total, according to a police report.
The initial burglary on Oct. 18, 2021 occurred in the 1800 block of Brinker Road. While the Denton Police Department learned from police in Lewisville about a burglary involving eight bikes, the burglary victim was calling 911 to report her garage was broken into.
Lewisville police had two suspects when they recovered the stolen bikes, one of which was a Cannondale bicycle worth about $12,000. They arrested one on a count of criminal trespass but the burglary suspect took off.
The report says Denton police talked with a local bike shop owner that sells one of the brands and they connected police to a possible victim. At the same time, a woman called 911 to report eight bikes and toolboxes were stolen from her garage.
Officers got a warrant for the suspect’s arrest after speaking with him and sent it to the Denton County Sheriff’s Office because he was already booked in for another charge. The burglary of a habitation charge was added to his record, according to records.
Other reports
600 block of East Hickory Street — A woman turned herself in Wednesday on a warrant for allegedly scratching a woman’s car in December, according to a police report.
A 911 caller on Dec. 27, 2021 told police she believed a woman who nearly hit her in the parking lot later left a scratch on her car door. Officers checked surveillance footage and saw that same woman leaving the store, going to the victim’s car and then leaving. There was a large scratch on the victim’s back left door, according to the report.
The suspect also had a warrant from Balch Springs for having an unrestrained child in a car. She was booked into the city jail on both warrants.
Hickory Creek Road and Riverpass Drive — A 23-year-old man is accused of pointing a gun at a woman as they were driving Wednesday, allegedly making her fear for her life, according to a police report.
The man allegedly tailgated her in a 30-mph zone around 4:33 p.m. Wednesday. She told police she pointed at a sign with the speed limit to him and he then drove up next to her and pointed a gun at her, according to the report.
Police stopped the man on Moonsail Lane and he claimed he didn’t recall tailgating anyone. Officers found a BB gun, not marked to show it was a toy or CO2 air pistol, and a long rifle in a case in his car.
He was arrested and charged with terroristic threat causes fear of serious imminent bodily injury.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 408 service and officer-initiated calls and made seven arrests.
From Wednesday to Thursday, 32 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.