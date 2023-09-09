DPD substation stock
Buy Now
Cristina Sandoval/For the DRC

Video surveillance showed a 58-year-old man chasing three men with a 6-inch knife, according to a Denton police report.

At about 3:47 p.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of East McKinney Street for a person with a knife call. A caller told officers a man had a 6-inch knife and was trying to attack another man.

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached at juan.betancourt@dentonrc.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags