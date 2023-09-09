Video surveillance showed a 58-year-old man chasing three men with a 6-inch knife, according to a Denton police report.
At about 3:47 p.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of East McKinney Street for a person with a knife call. A caller told officers a man had a 6-inch knife and was trying to attack another man.
Officers saw the suspect swinging a knife at the victim. Officers told the 58-year-old to drop the knife, but he continued to argue with the other man while pointing the knife toward him.
Officers detained the 58-year-old man, at which point he told officers he was upset because the other man attacked him.
The 58-year-old man told officers that the man ripped his shirt, so he had to defend himself by pulling a knife out.
Officers reviewed surveillance footage from a nearby business that showed the suspect and three men in a verbal altercation.
The 58-year-old man was seen pushing two men before reaching into his backpack and pulling out a knife.
The video then showed him chasing all three men with the knife, according to police reports. Two of the three men left the area while the 58-year-old continued to chase the third man.
Officers spoke with the victim, saying he feared for his life and wanted to pursue charges.
The report says that all men, to some extent, knew each other.
The 58-year-old was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
3000 block of East University Drive — A 32-year-old man was arrested on a charge of failure to identify after a woman told officers he assaulted her, according to a police report.
At about 6:45 p.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to the area for an assault call. The caller told officers that a man had assaulted her.
The report says the man gave false identification as they were unable to get a return for the name and date of birth that he gave officers.
The man told officers he had no identification to verify his name. The man consented to a bag search. A book inside his bag had a name police were able to verify as his real name.
Officers asked the man why he lied about his name, and the man said he “was having trouble getting in contact with the courts.”
He was arrested and charged with failure to identify.
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 396 service and officer-initiated calls and made 10 arrests.
