Sunday saw 10 driving while intoxicated and alcohol public intoxication-related arrests and citations — most of which occurred near the eastern edge of the University of North Texas's campus.
That makes Nov. 27 the day with the most of such on-scene arrests in November by the Denton Police Department, according to department media reports.
Almost all of Sunday's DWI and alcohol public intoxication arrests took place on the edge of UNT's campus, where several bars are located. The 1200 block of West Mulberry Street and 1200 block of West Hickory Street were commonly mentioned in Sunday's reports. Other frequent street addresses were nearby Welch Street along with North Carroll Boulevard.
Nearly all the arrests were of individuals between the ages of 22 and 26. But one report included a 19-year-old who was charged with alcohol consumption by a minor and minor in possession of alcohol.
In another report, a 25-year-old man was also charged with resisting arrest, search or transport. The report states he was driving with sunglasses on in the dark, and allegedly weaved between lanes before he physically resisted a blood draw, telling police they would need 10 people to take a specimen from him.
At about 5:41 a.m., police were driving eastbound near the 1000 block of West Hickory when they allegedly saw a pickup failing to maintain its lane.
The truck turned south onto Carroll Boulevard and, according to the report, weaved across the middle and left lanes without using a turn signal. Police conducted a traffic stop and pulled the truck over in the 400 block of South Carroll.
The report states the driver was wearing sunglasses although it was dark out. Police asked the driver why he was weaving. The report states he did not reply at first. But when police asked again, he said he was looking at his GPS.
He handed police his driver's license and said he wasn't going to say anything. After that, the report states he refused to answer questions. But when he did speak, he allegedly slurred his words and spoke at a loud volume, according to the report, and the truck allegedly smelled of marijuana.
Police believed he was intoxicated and placed him under arrest. The report states he refused consent for a specimen of his blood, so police obtained a search warrant for a blood draw.
After transporting him to a local hospital, police showed him the signed warrant. He said that he was not going to give blood and that police would need about 10 people to take it from him.
The man allegedly became aggressive and started yelling, the report states. Police placed him in a restraining device and he allegedly began thrashing on the floor to avoid having his blood drawn. According to the report, he had to be held still so that the phlebotomist could draw his blood.
He was then transported to the city jail, where he was charged with driving while intoxicated, second offense, and resisting arrest, search or transport for the incident at the hospital.
A second DWI and resisting arrest, search or transport are both Class A misdemeanors.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 284 service and officer-initiated calls and made 12 arrests.
