Police lights

Sunday saw 10 driving while intoxicated and alcohol public intoxication-related arrests and citations — most of which occurred near the eastern edge of the University of North Texas's campus.

That makes Nov. 27 the day with the most of such on-scene arrests in November by the Denton Police Department, according to department media reports.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

