Six bottles of sugary liqueur were stolen from Black Tie Liquor on North Elm Street on Thursday morning before its doors opened to the public, according to a police report.
A 911 caller at 7 p.m. Thursday told the Denton Police Department of the burglary that happened around 6 a.m. in the 2800 block of North Elm Street.
The caller reported that a man broke a window at the store around 6 a.m. and took six bottles of 99 Whipped Cream Liqueur by reaching through. The report says the six 750-ml. bottles were each worth $15, for a total of $90 in merchandise taken.
The damage to the broken window wasn’t included in the report. A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
Other reports
1500 block of South Loop 288 — A 53-year-old man who allegedly stole clothes and shoes from Walmart wore at least one of the jackets he’s accused of stealing while on his way out the door, according to a police report.
Police were dispatched to Walmart around 11:34 p.m. after loss prevention officers detained someone they believed was stealing. The report says the suspect grabbed a pair of boots and two jackets, went into the restroom and concealed two of the items and then exited the store’s first set of doors without paying.
The report didn’t list prices for each of the items. The suspect was arrested and charged with theft between $100 and $750.
2200 block of North Elm Street — While neither man wanted to press charges for assault, police are still investigating the fighting in public aspect of an incident Thursday, according to a police report.
A 911 caller told dispatchers that two men and a woman were arguing around 2:55 a.m. Police arrived and found that two men were physically fighting and both had minor injuries. The report says both appeared to be somewhat intoxicated and neither man wanted to pursue charges relating to the fight.
Officers separated the two and made sure they left with sober parties. The report says they’re still investigating whether charges should be filed for disorderly conduct and for fighting in public.
Other reports
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 372 service and officer-initiated calls and made six arrests.
From Thursday to Friday, 35 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.
