A man reported that someone walked into his unlocked apartment in Denton Monday and he had to push them out the door, according to a police report.
At about 12:15 p.m., Denton police were dispatched to the 2400 block of East McKinney Street. The caller said a man walked into his apartment through an unlocked door.
When police arrived, they searched the area for the suspect, but they were unable to find him.
The resident told police he heard the front door open and assumed it was his wife. But when he walked into the living room, he said, a man was slowly walking inside.
He said he confronted the man, pushed him outside, closed the door and locked it. The report states he has doorbell camera footage of the man entering his apartment that he plans to send to police. He said he wants to press charges.
Police are still investigating the incident as criminal trespass of habitation.
Other reports
1600 block of Scripture Street — Police were investigating a prescription forgery for a dangerous drug at Community Pharmacy on Monday, according to a police report.
At about 3:08 p.m., police were dispatched to a fraud call at the pharmacy. A pharmacist said someone brought in a forged prescription.
The pharmacist told police someone came in saying they were picking up a prescription for another person. The prescription was for codeine, a highly addictive opioid that is commonly used in cough syrup.
The pharmacist kept the prescription and contacted the doctor who it supposedly came from. The doctor said they didn’t write or authorize the prescription.
600 block of East Hickory Street — A woman reported Monday that someone used her credit card to fraudulently buy multi-level marking products, according to a police report.
At about 3:46 p.m., police took a credit-card abuse call in the department lobby. A woman told police her card was used to make several unauthorized purchases.
The purchases started Feb. 18. One was $167 for unspecified tickets on Island E-Tickets. The other purchases were for a multi-level marketing company, Herbalife. Of those, there were three purchases for $43 each, two purchases for $128 each and an additional one for $43.
The woman canceled her credit card, and police are still investigating the fraud.
Multi-level marketing is a business strategy in which direct sales companies encourage distributors to recruit new distributors. The original distributors may take a percentage of the downline associates’ sales. But, unlike pyramid schemes, the majority of money comes from product sales, not fees imposed on distributors.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 449 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.
Get the latest crime stories in our newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.